Giant 'Bird Man' in Auburn, Illinois

Lon - about 15 years ago my son, who was about 12, told me a story one day after I picked him up from his after school friend's house. They lived right by a creek and the boys always walked down the road to the creek to play in it.
One afternoon about 3:30- 4 o'clock, when the sun is still high in the sky but starting its decent so it was a little blinding in their eyes. They were walking down the road to the bridge over the creek when they noticed a man standing on the road. Now this is from the mouth of a 12-year-old. He said this man was just standing there, looked like he was all in black and he said it looked like the man didn’t have a neck. They were a little puzzled but kept walking toward it. He said that is when it opened up its “arms” straight out and it appeared to have wings. At that time, he said it just flapped them one time, like his arms went down one time and he said it took off straight up in the air. They tried to see where it went but said the sun was in his eyes.
I didn’t know what to think at the time but just dismissed it as young boys and their stories. When I started working nights, about 11 years ago, I started listening to Coast to Coast AM and realized he had possible seen the “Mothman”.
Then he told me, when he was in his early twenties, he was hanging out with some friends from a surrounding small town. They were telling stories and one of the guys started talking about seeing this giant flying 'bird man.' This is the very same area where my son saw it. They were both excited to meet someone else that had see what they had.
This occurred near Panther Creek on Curran Rd. in Auburn, Illinois. CB
NOTE: I'm hoping to talk to the son when he is available. Lon
