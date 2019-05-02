'Cloaked' Sasquatch in Texas?

“I spent a lot of time out at my grandad's ranch in the 80s in Texas and now realize this creature (a cloaked Bigfoot) might have been responsible for what I thought was a mountain lion. When we found cattle that died giving birth on several occasions we would come back within an hour and the cows head would be gone. Nothing else would be touched, but the head was torn off! Grandad thought a mountain lion did it but there were no drag marks or anything to show for the missing head. There were also two locations on the land that always just gave me the creeps.
I told my aunt about being in one spot around midnight one night. I would walk I would hear footsteps other than mine until I stopped. Followed me a good 30 minutes. Turned out she wanted to know where because the same thing had happened to her and she gave me the same spot before I told her. It always puzzled me as to what it was, and in 25 years of wondering, I haven't ever had a clue what followed me but I never thought of a Sasquatch in Texas of all places. To me it seems like the most possible explanation for some of the things that went on around there." - SC
Stan the Ghost
My first job was at a local movie theater and our resident ghost was “Stan”. He was blamed for any and all weird happenings. Missing stock, Stan. Weird noises, Stan. Flickering lights, Stan. Honestly I never put much stock in him and was more scared of the homeless guy who was sleeping under the screen in theater 4. But the theater was spooky at night and it was fun to blame all the mysterious 'heebee geebees' on something.
I loved working there, so after leaving my hometown, getting married and then moving back I called my friends up at the theater and asked if they had a place for me. They did and I was hired on as an assistant manager. It wasn’t until I was spending time there in the dark, by myself, did I start having my own “Stan” experiences. The scariest was when I was up in the booth (where the projectors are) one evening. This was back in the old days where we actually had film running through the machines so someone had to be up there to start and rethread the movies, troubleshoot, adjust sound and temperature for the different theaters. It was dark and loud so of course the guys I worked with always got a kick out of hiding up there to scare me (I’ve got a scream Jamie Lee Curtis would be proud of and am scared of my own shadow, so I was easy prey).
Anyway this one evening I was up in the booth because someone in theater 12 was complaining of sound issues. I was checking everything over and watching through the little window to see if I could catch the sound issue when I felt someone grab me knee. I was wearing a skirt, so it was skin on skin and I could feel the pressure of four fingers on my knee cap and a thumb on the back of my knee. Of course I jumped and screamed and then was like “Dude I didn’t even hear you come up! You got me good.” To which no one replied. So I stepped back and looked on the other side of the projector expecting to see one of my friends crouched there, but no one was there. I ran up and down the booth peeking in the all corners, no one. There is only one door in and out of the booth and an emergency exit only managers have the key for, so there was no way someone was fast or sneaky enough to get out without me seeing them. I went to the down stairs office and both of the other managers on duty were there counting out a drawer from concession, busy working, not looking guilty or winded or suspicious in any way. Needless to say I was really freaked out by then. I was shaking and on the verge of tears. I called my husband and I told him what happened. He is the Scully to my Mulder so I was hoping he could talk me down, but he really couldn’t offer any explanation. It was one if the creepiest things that has ever happened to me.
For a while after that I refused to go to the booth alone. I still don’t know where I stand on ghosts, I mean I don’t think your dead grandma is just hanging around or anything, but something grabbed my leg that day. I still get goosebumps thinking about. Jenna
