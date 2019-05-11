Bigfoot Mischief at Work Site

COAST TO COAST AM - WEDNESDAY, MAY 15, 2019

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. Arcane Radio offers informative and entertaining guests and commentary, either live or by podcast. Both survive solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon









UNEXPLAINED ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?



This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Lon - here is a bigfoot story I was told by a Navy buddy when we were stationed in Bremerton, WA. He said before going into the service he worked on construction in the Sierra Nevada's of Northern California. They had many 55 gallon drums stored with gas, etc. for the equipment. On returning one morning they found the drums missing and saw large footprints going from where the drums were to the edge of a cliff. They then saw where the drums had been thrown over the cliff and landing below. These drums weighed around 500 hundred pounds and they had been carried not rolled to the edge of the cliff. JK**********“I seen a 9 - 10 foot tall gorilla in Northern Michigan in the summer of 2000, when I stopped and turned from the wind to light a cigarette. And there it was, 200 feet away, in broad daylight! Facing me, but looking back in the direction I had just come from. And it did not move a muscle. ( I had the feeling that it did not anticipate me stopping and turning from the wind to light my cigarette? And it only had enough time to turn its head to avert its eyes from me?) Then I heard a stick snap in 2 pieces just behind me. And when I turned and looked to see who was sneaking up on me. There was nothing there. When I turned to get a better look at this gorilla, it was GONE! I ran like a terrified child to the paved road and walked home looking over my shoulder the whole way.” Jay Carlsen************************************************************