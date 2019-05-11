Bigfoot Mischief at Work Site

Lon - here is a bigfoot story I was told by a Navy buddy when we were stationed in Bremerton, WA. He said before going into the service he worked on construction in the Sierra Nevada's of Northern California. They had many 55 gallon drums stored with gas, etc. for the equipment. On returning one morning they found the drums missing and saw large footprints going from where the drums were to the edge of a cliff. They then saw where the drums had been thrown over the cliff and landing below. These drums weighed around 500 hundred pounds and they had been carried not rolled to the edge of the cliff. JK
**********
Tall 'Gorilla' in Michigan
“I seen a 9 - 10 foot tall gorilla in Northern Michigan in the summer of 2000, when I stopped and turned from the wind to light a cigarette. And there it was, 200 feet away, in broad daylight! Facing me, but looking back in the direction I had just come from. And it did not move a muscle. ( I had the feeling that it did not anticipate me stopping and turning from the wind to light my cigarette? And it only had enough time to turn its head to avert its eyes from me?) Then I heard a stick snap in 2 pieces just behind me. And when I turned and looked to see who was sneaking up on me. There was nothing there. When I turned to get a better look at this gorilla, it was GONE! I ran like a terrified child to the paved road and walked home looking over my shoulder the whole way.” Jay Carlsen
**********
JUST RELEASED!
**********
**********
DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'
If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
New Report Ranks Best States for Spotting Bigfoot
Taking a Look at the “Little-Foot” of Indonesia
Man Arrested After Calling 911 About an Ax-Wielding Sasquatch on the Attack
A 2,624-Year-Old Tree Has Just Been Found Growing in a Swamp in America
Extinct bird evolved itself back in to existence
**********
Book of Alien Races: Secret Russian KGB Book of Alien Species
The Anunnaki Chronicles: A Zecharia Sitchin Reader
The Ancient Alien Question: A New Inquiry Into the Existence, Evidence, and Influence of Ancient Visitors
Evidence of the Gods: A Visual Tour of Alien Influence in the Ancient World
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - iHeart Radio
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved
No comments :
Post a Comment
BE ADVISED - You must have a Google account in order to post a comment. Post your comment ONCE only. Use common sense and courtesy in your comments. NO URLS...NO EMAIL ADDRESSES...NO SPAM! Violators will be reported to Google! Unnecessary profanity and stupidity will not be tolerated. If I feel your comments are not conducive and/or malicious, it will be deleted. My tolerance level for criticism and nonsense is extremely low. Other than that, thanks for your comment! :) Abuse will be reported!