BEKs and a Female Companion

“I "let them in " in 2006 in Livonia, Michigan. I was working alone at night in a flooring store when two black-eyed-kids (the boy looked about 5 or 6 and the girl looked about girl 11 or 12 years old) accompanied by an almond-eyed woman, came into my store. Long story short, the youngest asked to use our restroom and I said 'Sure, its right over there.' The women quickly interrupted and said, 'No, we are leaving.' They left without incident and I never felt scared or in danger. I was undoubtedly uneasy though because of their different appearance. The kids' eyes were completely black and looked to be made out of a tar substance, while the woman was very tall with large almond shaped eyes and actually extremely pretty. I've never heard another story with the two black eyed kids being with a woman before here, and I've looked! And through research the thing that made the most sense in my situation was ancient eastern beliefs say that BEKs are bringers of bad fortune. This adds up in my situation even though everything could still be coincidence.
Other interesting notes from my encounter are when the young boy spoke but I couldn't understand a thing he said (he was between 5 and 6 remember) and the girl had to tell me what he said, which was to use our restroom. And even though it sounds completely fabricated, I was reading user submitted stories that had a few stories of BEKs the weeks leading up to my encounter. I always knew that was a super weird coincidence but only recently I've been hearing that reading / thinking about them which might draw them to you. I’m sure most of the stories we hear on BEKs are made up and sensationalized but rest assured many others are 100% true! The woman gave me weirder feelings than the BEKs did, not bad feelings but weird. She was actually very pretty and nice. I never hear about the BEKs being with her in others stories! But I honestly don’t think they were aliens even though I have no idea what they were. Just my opinion.” Austin Ryan
BEK at the Door
"I lived quite remotely in an old farmhouse outside Stockholm, Sweden. One night I woke up and as my girlfriend was away over the night It felt a bit creepy. I got up and saw it was 3:00 o'clock in the night. My big brave dog Curt was, thank god, with me. I looked out at the yard and as I sat on the second floor where the bedroom was. I smoked a cigarette and saw a kid in a hood on the porch? I had recently learned about this BEK phenomenon and was amazed over the fact that someone came here to this place where I rarely have any visitors during daytime? The kid in the hood went to the door and knocked. I felt suddenly dead scared and my dog who usually barks when we have visitors or people walking on the property, went under the bed! I don't know what this was and why a kid would go through the woods to get to our house? We have a doorbell and the kid chose to knock. It might not have been a BEK but I'm glad I didn't opened. My dogs strange behaviour points to the fact something was very wrong!" Mr Mental
