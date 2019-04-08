Large Winged Being on Video? - Rantoul, Illinois

Video - Large flying creature caught on camera
Description: large flying creature caught on home security camera at 2:19 a.m. - June 25, 2018. This was recorded in Rantoul, Illinois.
I'm attempting to gather further information from this person. Any updates will be posted here. Lon
For years there have been sightings of a being that flies or jumps,with glowing red eyes,claws,gaseous or fire breath who stalks or harasses people at night.Spring heeled Jack is its name from Victorian England.I have read similar accounts from the world over.I have written 2 books on the subject and try to keep up with exploits of this entity.The Travel Channel recently aired the story on TV.I noticed similarities in many of these different sightings.ReplyDelete