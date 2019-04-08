Monday, April 08, 2019

Large Winged Being on Video? - Rantoul, Illinois


Video - Large flying creature caught on camera

Description: large flying creature caught on home security camera at 2:19 a.m. - June 25, 2018. This was recorded in Rantoul, Illinois.

I'm attempting to gather further information from this person. Any updates will be posted here. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature? Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering.

Arcane Radio is LIVE on the Paranormal King Radio Network

Facebook event announcement: David Eckhart - Alien Abductee / Experiencer - Arcane Radio

Join me as I welcome alien abductee and experiencer David Eckhart to Arcane Radio. Over a decade ago, David and his family began to endured numerous abductions and close encounters in their home near Pensacola, Florida. The encounters have continued, though the activity has recently picked up in intensity. David's ordeal has been thoroughly documented because of his determination to discover why he was chosen. I have assisted David in his journey since 2010. His story was presented on 'Fact or Faked: The Paranormal Files' which resulted in one of the series highest rated episodes, namely because the team could not debunk David's claims. This is the 1st time that I have publicly interviewed David. It's time for the truth to be disclosed LIVE! Please be advised: some of the information may be too intense and graphic for certain individuals. This should be a very informative show! Join us this Friday, April 12th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

Listen to our podcast at Arcane Radio on Podbean or on my YouTube channel. You can also listen to the podcast at Arcane Radio on Stitcher - iOS, Android and the Webplayer. Please consider becoming an Arcane Radio patron. Thanks...Lon

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'


'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations.

If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon





1 comment :

  1. himcules9:09 AM

    For years there have been sightings of a being that flies or jumps,with glowing red eyes,claws,gaseous or fire breath who stalks or harasses people at night.Spring heeled Jack is its name from Victorian England.I have read similar accounts from the world over.I have written 2 books on the subject and try to keep up with exploits of this entity.The Travel Channel recently aired the story on TV.I noticed similarities in many of these different sightings.

