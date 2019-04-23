Upright Canine Attack in Northwest Wisconsin

I recently came across the following account:
I am an outdoorsman and very experienced in hunting, camping, hiking, and general survival. I'm very familiar with wildlife, especially locally. I was charged by what I believe was a cryptid called a Dogman. It charged me and my cousin. It was not a bear; a bear cannot move how it did. It was not a normal wolf as they can't comfortably run on 2 legs. Whereas what charged us seemed natural as a biped.
This happened around June or July of 2007 I believe. I was around 17 years old, but knowledgeable of the outdoors. My family used to own a cabin in northwest Wisconsin. I basically grew up there in the summer. I knew the woods well, but at night it was wise to stay in the cabin or at least by the bonfire by the beach, because of bears, wolves, and cougars. One of the creepiest things was if you were having a bonfire, the treeline was visible from the fire pit and beach, and at night you always felt like you were being watched from that treeline. But during the day the woods always seemed normal, not so creepy. That is until this incident.
So this happened somewhere between 1200-1400 hours. My cousin and I were having an Airsoft battle. I was in full woodland camo, he was not. I retreated on to the ATV trail into the woods for a tactical advantage and our battle took us about 200 meters into about a third of the way up the trail. We had enough at this point and were standing at the edge of a clearing on the trail talking and he was maybe 10 feet from me, when I decided to mess with him. I shushed him and said "we're being watched." He froze, then I realized the woods were dead quiet and I got spooked and started scanning the treeline and the other edge of the clearing from left to right. That's when I saw it. Its teeth gave it away. It was panting and staring at my cousin. I don't expect you to believe me, but what I saw was a wolf as big as a black bear, at least 300 lbs, but it wasn't normal. This wolf was on 2 legs crouching next to tree with its arm grasping the tree, grasping with a clawed hand, it had reddish brown fur.
I told my cousin that "we have to go" and next thing I know he is sprinting and I look back at the creature who had locked on and sprinted a few steps on two feet. I turned and ran when it looked like the creature was dropping to all fours. It charged us and sounded right on our asses barreling through the brush, but for whatever reason let us go when we broke out of the tree line and headed for the cabin. What stuck with me the most was the sheer size. It appeared to be nearly 7' tall when upright. It should've had front paws, but it appeared to have large clawed hands. Now I'm not sure how to explain it away rationally. I have heard wolves will occasionally kind of walk upright but as far as I know they can't sprint on 2 legs, nor do wolves get that big. Black bears waddle on 2 legs. The closest description is silly, a werewolf or dogman. I have no idea what this really was. - T
