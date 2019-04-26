Spectre Photographed at 'Haunted Hill'

I recently received the following account:
It was my two sons' spring break, so I was looking for some cheap and easy things to do with them as well as get them moving outside. I opted to take them up to Jockey Hollow at Morristown National Historical Park in Morristown, NJ. This is America's oldest National Historical Park which commemorates George Washington and the Continental Army's second winter encampment in Morristown during the Revolution in 1779-80. We parked in the small, empty lot at the base of the old Pennsylvania Line soldier hut hill. It needs to be noted that this particular area has been known as a sort of paranormal hotspot for years. There have been various ghost sightings as well as Bigfoot-like cryptid sightings back in the 60s. The particular hill which the soldier huts are on has even gained the moniker, "Haunted Hill" and has been written about in the past.
It was an overcast, warm day and deserted around the area of the huts, so it was actually a nice time to be there. We parked the car, and as I got out and looked up at the lonely huts I noticed how nice they looked from my perspective, with the forsythia in full bloom around the lot. I snapped a photo then we began our short trek up. I have to emphasize that my sons and I were definitely the only ones there. There was no one on the only path leading to the huts, and when we got there, there was no one who could have been concealed from our sight inside any of them. My sons went in all four huts (as they always do when we visit there) and it would have been impossible to miss anyone in the small structures or walking down the clearly visible path back down to the road.
Two days later I’m going through the photos on my phone and I remembered the one I took of the huts the other day. I began to crop it a bit, but when I zoomed in I noticed something which I hadn’t when I took it. In the doorway of the hut farthest to the left looked to be a person peering into it. Since it’s substantially zoomed in it’s not the clearest, but it’s clearly a figure dressed in somewhat odd clothing: high socks, black pants and vest, and billowy white sleeves. It almost appears that the figure is in black-and-white.
There are two aspects that make me really wonder about this. First, I’m beyond sure that there was nobody else near those huts when we were there. There’s one way up and one way down and it’s impossible to miss someone when you’re walking up and when you get up there. Also, it's a wide open spot and when you're there you can hear even the slightest sound, which we did not other than ourselves. Secondly, as documented before, this area is not new to strange happenings—especially that hill. -Keith IN NJ
**********
DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'
If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
High Strangeness in the Kettle Moraine
“Huge Dark Eyes” – A Strange Baby and the M.I.B.
A Famous UFO Case? Or, a Military Test Gone Wrong?
Bolivian Rancher Reports 20 UFOs Have Terrified His Cattle
The US Navy Wants Pilots to Report UFO Sightings
**********
Beyond Boggy Creek: In Search of the Southern Sasquatch
Wood Knocks Volume 1: A Journal of Sasquatch Research and Leprechan Press
Wood Knocks Volume 2: A Journal of Sasquatch Research and Leprechan Press
Wood Knocks Volume 3: Journal of Sasquatch Research and Leprechan Press
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - iHeart Radio
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved
No comments :
Post a Comment
BE ADVISED - You must have a Google account in order to post a comment. Post your comment ONCE only. Use common sense and courtesy in your comments. NO URLS...NO EMAIL ADDRESSES...NO SPAM! Violators will be reported to Google! Unnecessary profanity and stupidity will not be tolerated. If I feel your comments are not conducive and/or malicious, it will be deleted. My tolerance level for criticism and nonsense is extremely low. Other than that, thanks for your comment! :) Abuse will be reported!