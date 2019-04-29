Soldiers Threatened Not To Discuss Triangular UFO Over U.S. Army Base

Irving in Georgia called to tell of a strange sighting he had:
“I wanted to tell you, don't believe what the government is telling you about these triangular crafts. I am a veteran of the United States Army. I enlisted in 1981. In 1983 we were deployed to the big island of Hawaii to a training area called the Pohakuloa Training Area affectionately known as PTA. It was one of the areas where the Lunar Rover was actually tested before it was actually sent to the moon.
One particular night my platoon was tasked with guarding a fictitious ammo dump. It came around to my turn and the other soldier that was with me. I walked off to go do what I had to do in the bushes and I just happened to look up and I saw this triangular craft. I went back to my friend. We both went back to our platoon sergeant, woke him up. He witnessed it. We woke up our company commander. He witnessed it. When we got back to Wahiawa, our unit, 25th Infantry division, we were called into the battalion commander's office and were told that if we spoke about this to anyone then we would be dishonourably discharged. This was in 1983.”
Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis – April 26, 2019
Pennsylvania Deer Hunters Encounter Huge 'Hissing' Triangular UFO
Dan in Ohio called in to tell of his weird UFO sighting:
“They were talking about that V-shaped monster (the show that evening was about triangle UFOs.). Well, to me it looked like a boomerang. We're talking mid-70s. Me and my brother were down there beneath a railroad trestle. It was night time. I didn't notice it right at first but this V-shaped boomerang thing they're talking about, zipped up almost over our heads. I'm talking like 500 feet or so. And they're talking about this thing being big like a house. This thing was big like a city block and it was more like a boomerang. There was a white light on either end which kind of reminded me of like an observatory kind of thing like one of those helicopters you guys were talking about with the double rotors but it was humongous. There was really no noise. And right at the bottom of this boomerang, I guess you could say, it was kind of a strobing bluish light. My brother-in-law was with me. He saw the same thing. At the time it was, you know, time just stopped when we were looking at this thing. It was probably 500 feet over our head. Then it just sat there for a little bit. This thing was huge! This probably lasted maybe two minutes maybe. We didn't think that much about anything. And when it left it made a hissing noise, or what I could hear was a hissing noise. I didn't really see it come up on us over our heads and like I said it moved away very fast. If you saw the same thing I saw. I ain't kidding, this thing was like a blink of an eye it was over our head and then it was gone...over Pennsylvania! I mean you could see it move away. That's what I remember. Like I said, it was mid-70s. For a craft, and that's what I was looking at, I know I was looking at, and a craft of that size. I'm telling you, it was huge! Four stories, to either end. At the time, there was no scared about it. It was just like, 'What in the world is that?' I didn't thunk about running and hiding. I didn't think about nothing. I had a gun with me. We were deer hunting at the time. I didn't think about shooting at it. It was just... me and my brother were just stiff looking at the thing. Like time kind of stopped. Like, holy mackerel!”
Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis – January 18, 2019
**********
Facebook event announcement: Ken Gerhard - Cryptozoologist - 'In Search of Monsters' - Arcane Radio
**********
**********
**********
**********
