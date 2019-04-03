Red-Eyed 'Demon Dog'

The following account was recently forwarded to me:
My friends and I saw some sort of dog-like demon thing in eastern Iowa.
We were exploring this old house out in the country after dark, just looking around with maybe some mild vandalism. Well we had checked out the upstairs and most of the downstairs when I see a door that we hadn't been through yet.
I grabbed the door handle and suddenly had a feeling of dread come over me. I slowly pushed the door open and noticed that the room was slightly lit up with a dim red light that had no discernible source.
I got the door probably halfway open and heard an incredibly deep growl and saw the upper end of a dog thing, probably around the size of a German Shepard. It's teeth protruded past its upper and lower lips a rather significant amount, and it's stance was super hostile.
The thing that really scared me though was it's eyes, they were glowing red.
I noticed that there was blood and viscera all over everything, chunks of flesh and organs all over the floor and streaks of blood on the walls. The smell was overpowering.
I slammed the door and hightailed it out of there.
Here's the part where I'm an idiot. I went back about noon the next day. I had a huge knife with me when I went back to the door, and slowly grabbed the handle, but felt none of the dread from the night before. I pushed it open and I sh*t you not, this perfectly square, windowless room, was literally coated in blood and fur.
I could see what looked like 3 separate mutilated dog corpses. They weren't cut apart, they were shredded. I nearly threw up, shut the door, and left again. I'll never go back there again, especially after dark. - ER
Phantom Jogger
Ben from Tuscon, Arizona wrote to tell of a strange sighting he had:
“My name is Ben and I live in Tuscon, Arizona. This happened back in 1991. I was a young man back then and I was walking from my girlfriend's house at 3:00 AM. Back then you could walk whatever hour without being harmed or shot. Neighborhood's were somewhat safe back then. Now it's a different story, of course. So I was walking next to a fire station that is still there. There are many vacant lots around the fire station. I was almost to my home and about 30 feet from me, a ghostly figure appeared on my left and ran to my right. It also looked at me in mid-run, turning its head to look at me. Once it reached to the end of the pavement to my right, it just simply disappeared. I don't want to go the long way around to reach my house so I hurriedly pass where the apparition had been and ran the rest of the way home which was about a half of a mile. Once I got inside the house, I saw my dad sleeping on the couch and he asked what had happened to me. I admit, I looked like Bugs Bunny with my back against the door, breathing hard and fast. I told my dad what happened and he scolded me. What the hell was I doing that late at night, walking around the neighborhood? Anyway, I remember when we had moved into that house about a decade earlier, I would hear someone jogging late at night just about every night. I had the corner room next to the street so I wondered, maybe the jogger had passed away and didn't realize it. Or his demise continues to jog to this day.”
Source: Beyond The Darkness – November 24, 2018
Beyond Creepy
