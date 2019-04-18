Possible 2011 Mothman Encounter Near Point Pleasant, WV

“I have a Mothman story for you. I'm here in Charleston, but back in 2011, December 15, I was travelling down through Point Pleasant for work. I was just travelling through, US Route 35. It was about 3:00-3:30 in the morning, icy conditions. The roads were snow covered. Just your typical December early morning in West Virginia.



I was going around this bend and this big figure appeared in the roadway. I mean, I couldn't see anything beyond it. It looked to be, maybe, 8 to 10 feet tall. It looked to have wings. I just stopped in the middle of the road. I couldn't go anywhere. I froze. Not just my vehicle was stopped but I froze and this figure, whatever it was, just stood there in the middle of the road and I was there for, I don't know, a minute or two minutes. I mean, I don't know how long but it seemed like forever and it finally darted off into the woods. And I sat there for another few minutes, trying to collect myself. I kept going around the bend and about a mile up the road a tractor trailer had jackknifed. There was no other vehicles around. It looked like it just happened. Luckily I was able to call emergency services and get them out on the scene. I just had this weird feeling about myself.



Well, going back to 1967, December 15, there at the Silver Bridge my great-grandfather actually went across the Silver Bridge like an hour or so before it collapsed and my great-grandma, I never had a chance to meet my great-grandfather but my great-grandmother said that, he said, after everything had happened, he had this weird feeling about himself going across that bridge and as soon as he got to work... He worked at one of the factories out there at Point Pleasant... and he said that he just had this weird feeling about himself and that's how I felt about what happened on December 15, 2011, so many years after the Silver Bridge collapse.



(Lewis asks about the creature) I never really could tell. I never really could make out exactly it looked like. I just know that it was a big dark figure, probably about 50 feet in front of me. He was in my headlights and, you know, it was snowing. It was just me in the vehicle and, like I said, it was like 3:00 in the morning or something like that. I mean it was just, I don't know if it was warning me not to go right then, like, whenever that tractor trailer jackknifed. It was like it was just telling me, 'You need to stop!' And I did.”

