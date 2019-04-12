People in the House

I wanted to take a few minutes and share something strange that happened to me.
To start off, I’ve been working as a police officer for a number of years now and work for a city in the Northeastern US. One night I get dispatched to a call at a residence on the outskirts of the city. An elderly woman has called in to report that there is a strange little girl in her home and she doesn’t know who she is or where she lives. It’s about one the morning at this point, so I thought that it was very odd to have a child wander into someone’s home. I arrive on scene and knock on the back door. The back door has a large glass panel and is covered by venetian blinds. About a minute later the elderly woman, who has to walk with a walker, pulls down the door blind with her hand so she can see me and then unlocks the door. I can see that the woman has trouble walking, so that’s why it took her a long time to get to the door. The woman, we’ll just call her Rose for the purpose of the story, tells me that there was a little girl in her bedroom but she has since gone. Rose started that the little girl had woken her up and was just staring at her while she was in bed. Rose told me that the girl might have run off and be hiding somewhere the house. At this point I’m starting to think that Rose might have dementia or suffer from some mental health issue, but I go and check the house anyway. The interior of the house is covered in dark wood paneling, so it’s very dark and creepy inside. I check the residence and don’t see any signs of the little girl. I come back up from the basement and speak with Rose, who is all set at this time. Rose lives alone so I figured she must have had a bad dream and got scared.
I leave the residence and go back on patrol. Approximately fifteen minutes later, Rose calls back stating that there’s numerous people standing in her living room now. I go back to the house and knock on the back door. About a minute later, I see the door blinds get pulled down and Rose’s face look through the glass. Rose lets me into the house and goes on to tell me that the little girl was back. Rose told me that there was also an old man playing a strange instrument and the little girl was dancing with another child. Again, I don’t see any signs of anyone else in the home. I sit down with Rose in her living room and try talking with her more. Rose is visibly scared and keeps saying that the people won’t let her sleep. I asked Rose if she was able to see anyone now? Rose shivered and tells me that the little girl is sitting on the couch next to her now. I don’t see anyone sitting next to Rose so it appears like she is hallucinating. Rose doesn’t want to go to the hospital, and I am unable to force her unless she presents an imminent danger to herself or others. I try contacting Rose’s son, who lives out of state, but there is no answer at this time of night. Adult protective services is also unable to do anything anything at this time. I speak with Rose for a few more minutes and get her calmed down. I feel bad because this lady is obviously scared and there’s nothing I can really do. Nobody should have to feel scared in their own home. I turn Rose’s TV on for her, thinking that might hopefully settle her down so she can fall asleep.
I leave the house and go back on patrol. You guessed it, about twenty minutes later Rose calls back about the little girl in her house. It should be noted that in law enforcement, you get that “sixth sense” sometimes that lets you know that something isn’t right. I show back up at Rose’s house and get that weird feeling. I walk back to the back door and knock. A few seconds later, I see a little child’s hand pull down the door blind, much lower that where Rose had been pulling them down. The blind quickly goes back into place and I step back. I’m thinking to myself that there was no way that I just saw a child’s hand. Over my career, I’ve dealt with some pretty bad situations, but I am not afraid to admit that I was scared. I knock on the door again, about a minute later Rose gets to the door, pulls the blind down in her normal spot and lets me in. I check the house and don’t see anyone else in there. I sit down and speak with Rose again, but I didn’t tell her what I had seen, I wasn’t completely sure myself. Rose was able to calm down after I spoke with her for a few minutes. I left Rose’s house and advised another officer of what Rose had been calling in about, in case he had to go back there later on that night.
I never did deal with Rose again. I’m not sure what happened to her, but years later the house sits vacant on the outskirts of the city. I always think of that night, when I’m driving in the area and it’s something I don’t think I’ll ever forget. - Michael
Expanded Perspectives
