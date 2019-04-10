Wednesday, April 10, 2019

No Blog Today...

Hey folks...I had some things to take care of and will be on the road for the better part of Wednesday. Thanks...Lon
Posted by at

No comments :

Post a Comment

BE ADVISED - You must have a Google account in order to post a comment. Post your comment ONCE only. Use common sense and courtesy in your comments. NO URLS...NO EMAIL ADDRESSES...NO SPAM! Violators will be reported to Google! Unnecessary profanity and stupidity will not be tolerated. If I feel your comments are not conducive and/or malicious, it will be deleted. My tolerance level for criticism and nonsense is extremely low. Other than that, thanks for your comment! :) Abuse will be reported!

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )

PLEASE SUPPORT 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO'

Donations for the 'Phantoms & Monsters' newsletter, blog and subsequent research are essential and always appreciated. You can use one of the donation buttons or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again for reading and for your continued support. Lon

Please help support
'Phantoms and Monsters'
Thanks!