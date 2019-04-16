More Possible Bigfoot Incidents Near Green Lakes State Park, NY

On March 27, 2019 I posted the following account - Bigfoot Observed Near Green Lakes State Park, NY. Since then, I have received a few other sighting accounts at the same general location.
I received a telephone call from DV in reference to an encounter that he and friends had in the summer of 1981 while camping along the Erie Canal adjacent to Green Lakes State Park. DV stated that they had been in their tents at around 1am when a barrage of stones and trees limbs began. The group believed that there were 3-4 Bigfoot creating the ruckus. They were able to see shadows and heard grunts during the melee. No one was injured, but the group quickly gathered their gear and left the area.
I also received an email from MC in which he stated:
I took these photos in late February 2015. I was hiking in a New York State park near Syracuse NY (Green Lakes State Park). The park consists of two lakes created as spill basins at the end of the last ice age, both meromictic lakes. February 2015 was the coldest month on record here, and the second snowiest. The day I was out hiking was in the single digits, and the snowpack off the trail was between two and three feet deep. I noticed the tracks crossing my trail when I was walking between the two lakes. The incline where the tracks went is about 30 degrees. Where the tracks crossed the path, there was a piece of hide draped over a tree branch at head height. I think it is a partial deer pelt, you can see fresh meat on under side. There was no kill site, and deer season up here is in November. The tracks were about 18 inches each, and just over five feet for the distance between them with deep depression in the snow pack (not something you could make in deep snow with snowshoes, and walking with a 60 plus inch gait in them uphill). The tracks had been snowed in, so no crucial detail was unavailable. My one skeptical hunch was that a large buck was prancing uphill in the deep snow, making what looks like Sasquatch tracks, but that doesn't explain the hide on the tree where the tracks cross the trail path.
Opinions welcome on this. The location is on the eastern edge of Onondaga County, near Madison County. The area is a transition from town to farms and forests. North of the park is lower swamplands, and South of the park is the escarpment of the Allegheny plateau. Whitetail deer population here has exploded, and we have them in our city suburbs as well. The pelt was frozen solid, but must have been warmer when draped over the branch before freezing into position. MC
**********
Possible Bi-Location
Ty wrote to tell of a strange experience he had:
“My name is Ty and I'm going to tell you of an experience from when I was 14. From the time this happened, around 11:00 AM, I was in shop class. I remember that out of nowhere I was tired and almost collapsed. About 20 minutes later, I went back to normal. At this same time, my dad was at home in bed asleep. According to him, I appeared at the foot of his bed and woke him up. My mom says that she saw me come out of the bedroom and walk into the kitchen. When she walked into the kitchen to question why I was home and how I got there, I was gone. My school was over 15 miles from my house Have you ever heard of similar events from other people?”Source: Beyond The Darkness – December 22, 2018
**********
**********
**********
**********
