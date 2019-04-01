Lion-Like Creature and UFO Appear at Same Location

Bailey from Alabama called to tell of an experience he had:
“I want to share something with you. I'm 71 years old and I've done a lot of security guard work. I go to work about 9:00 o'clock at night when I was working and there's just one stretch of road in Alabama that it's like...you're gonna think I'm nuts. I've always been kind of a believer but I never really seen something so solid, but I saw these three lights and I thought it was a guy with an ultra-light who lived not far from there. He had an ultra-light in the field. I said, what is this idiot doing out in with an ultra-light at night because it's about 9:30, at night.
Well, it kept coming and I slowed down. I never stopped and it went over me and there was these three lights and it was about the size of a...it looked like about the size of an ultra-light but there was no sound and it was about as high up as two telephone poles above me. It went right on across me and just drifted off out of sight.
At that same spot about a month before, I had to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting what I thought was a dog but it was huge. It had like a lion's mane but the rest was kind of more like a dog, kinda like that thing you've seen on YouTube where that guy dresses his dog up like a lion and scares people. He was coming from the same direction as this triangular thing was but a month or so before. He just crossed the road and went on up to the fence on the other side and just disappeared to the south so I don't know if it's one place that something's coming out of there or just that's where my body chose to shutdown and I went totally insane. I could never tell anybody. (Church asks what the object looked like when it over). There was nothing there but the sky, dark, black sky with these three lights. I told a couple of people...I don't know, I told a couple of people when I got to work what I saw but they know I'm crazy and then they thought I was nuts.
And the creature, whatever it was, it was like twice the size of, I guess it was like a big St. Bernard or something. And it looked at me and just went on across the road up to the fence and then it was gone. And this all happened in the exact same spot on this road. I know where it was and I don't if it is correlated but at about the same time of night because I was on my way to work because I had a schedule I had to keep. I live about 250 miles from there now. I live down on the Gulf Coast. This happened in the middle of the state, not far from Auburn, Alabama.”
Source: Fade To Black with Jimmy Church – February 28, 2019
Beyond Creepy
