'I Encountered a Redcap Goblin'

Hey everyone, first time poster here. I've always been a firm believer in the paranormal and have had my fair share of strange occurrences/encounters. I'm quite curious to know if anyone has had a similar experience to mine.



Before I begin, If you're unfamiliar with Redcaps - they're a type of malevolent fae/goblin found in English folklore. I was a bit startled to discover this artists depiction looks disturbingly similar to what I'd seen, except the head was significantly larger than the body in my case. Also, it wasn't wielding a weapon from memory.



This was a very early childhood memory. I can't recall my exact age at the time, but I'd estimate that I was around 5-7 years old. Unfortunately I can only recount a small/specific point in the story, but nonetheless this is what happened. I was in my parents bedroom, crying in fear, as I witnessed what appeared to be a very short, malicious looking, fair skinned "goblin", wearing a pointed red cap. It simply stood on the end of the bed, laughing maniacally at me. My mother was trying to calm me down and had no idea why I was so hysterical, since she couldn't see or hear anything. So seemingly, only I was able to see this entity. That's all I can remember, sadly. I have absolutely no recollection of what happened after that and never saw this being again. Does anyone have thoughts or insight on what they believe I may have witnessed? - zanvyn

Join me as I welcome historian and author Michelle L. Hamilton to Arcane Radio. Michelle earned her master's degree in history from San Diego State University in 2013. Her work can be seen in the magazine 'The Citizens' Companion.' A lifelong student of history, Hamilton has worked as a docent at the Whaley House Museum in Old Town San Diego from 2001 until 2006. She has been a Civil War living historian for the past ten years participating in Civil War living history events. Michelle is currently the manager at the Mary Washington House and a tour guide at the James Monroe Museum and Memorial Library, both located in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Her most recent book is 'Civil War Ghosts.' - This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, April 5th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

**********“I have a friend who seen a UFO. Her and her mother saw it. They lived on a farm in New Columbia, Pennsylvania. My friend said she went in the house after she saw the UFO. She went into her bedroom and sat on the bed when two aliens (small grey with big heads and black eyes) came into her room. After that she said she doesn’t remember anything. She blacked out. She won't go to a hypnotist because she doesn’t want to remember anything that happen after she blacked out.” - kay Grabell**********I saw an entity in a car once back in 1969. This entity had a light bulb shaped head. I was nine at the time and didn't know much about bulb headed aliens. He was in a Mini Minor and he was driving along our street quite slowly. I remember looking at it as he passed by and thinking his head was too big and was touching the roof inside the car. It was only a passing moment but I've never forgotten it. I probably saw someone in a costume, but I'm not totally sure.” - jacqui webb**************************************************