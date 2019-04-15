Human Abductees 'Transported' Into Experiencer's Home

“I’ve had paranormal experiences my entire life. My most vivid one happened when I was 6 or 7. I've never been a good sleeper and I very rarely sleep through the night. This particular night, I woke up like usual but this time I got a really strange feeling. I can't really explain it. It's like that feeling you get before something bad happens. At this house we had a big grand staircase with a lovely chandelier hanging over it. My brothers' bedrooms were adjacent to mine and from our bedrooms we could see the bottom of the staircase right up to where the landing was, which was right outside my bedroom door. So me being the curious type, I wanted to find out the source of this strange feeling, so I got out of bed, opened my bedroom door and what I saw was these two figures about midway on the staircase. They weren't ghostly looking, transparent or glowing or anything like that. They looked perfectly solid and human. The only thing that was slightly strange was that they were clad in these long kind of tie-nightgown type things and the one leading was holding an old fashioned lantern. My first thought was that someone had broken into the house. I wanted to call to my parents but I couldn't move. It wasn't out of fear. I don't remember being scared but it was like I was frozen. I couldn't move and I couldn't speak. All I could do is watch these figures ascend the stairs. As they got to the top, they didn't even look at me which was strange because I was in their direct line of vision. It was like I wasn't there. I was also not able to make out their faces. I'm not saying they didn't have any, I just couldn't make them out. They turned and went to my brother's room. They didn't go through the door or anything. The door was open which is strange because I didn't remember it being open before I went to bed. The last thing I remember is watching these figures enter my brother’s room. The next morning, I woke up in my brother's room, on the floor, in front of his cot. I didn't remember walking into his room. I still don't know if this was a dream or if it really happened but it all felt so real. I can still remember it clearly to this day. The house I grew up in, which is where I experienced this, was next to a cemetery. The only thing separating our house and the cemetery was a wire fence and as a kid I can remember climbing that fence and sitting in front of graves and talking to them. I never told anybody this story before because it felt like a very personal experience.”

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. Arcane Radio offers informative and entertaining guests and commentary, either live or by podcast. Both survive solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











UNEXPLAINED ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?



This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Hey folks...I just wanted to update you on the bizarre activity that occurred at David Eckhart's home this past Saturday night. The bottomline is that the alien beings seemingly transported several abducted human children into David's house. I know it sounds crazy, but there are photographs of at least one of the children. The Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team has seen the images.At this point, and I'm sorry for this, we think it is best NOT to release the images of the children for a number of reasons. I am posting images of 2 alien beings that accompanied the children.The situation was frightening for David because he has no idea why this happened. When we feel the time is right, I will release the other images. Thanks for understanding. Lon**************************************************