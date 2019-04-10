Hauntings Along River Rd.

“When I was 17 in 1983 me and four friends were driving on River Road to the Elkridge Drive-in on "moving night" which is the day before Halloween - "dark night". The road is very winding in woods/swamp/lake. I was in the back seat when I saw a glow through the woods. I said, 'What is that?' We all looked, and kept driving, not knowing that the road was taking us to it. As we got around a few more bends, the glow was right in front of us. Rich slowed to about 5 mph (you can't go over 20 mph due to narrow, bends) someone yelled, 'Put the windows up!' All tough guys a minute ago. LOL! We got right to her, floating on the side of the road, in a gown/prom dress. I yelled, 'Look, she's floating!' My friend in front yelled, 'Her eyes, she don't have any eyes!' (My hair stands up telling this). Everyone yelled, 'GO! GO!' He sped the car up. My cousin looked at me and said, 'Look behind us, see if she is still there!' I said, 'NO!' Because I could see her in the corner of my eye. She was floating right at the back of the car, around every sharp turn. Its like an inner voice told me, 'If I look back at her, we would crash into one of the trees.' On a high embankment, I think he saw her too. That's why he didn't turn around either. No one in the car did.
Her story is a long time ago. Her and her boyfriend were on their way to prom. They argued. She got out of car and laid down on the road, blocking him from going, when a car sped around the bend and ran over top of her. The pressure blew her eyes out of her head. I'll never forget the blackness of her sockets as she floated on the side of the road, right at that same bend in road. My one friend who was up front would never talk about it. If one of us brought it up, he would get mad and go home. He was that scared. That's how we found out, talking in a bar, when an old guy asked,'You guys talking about the prom girl on River Road? Yeah, I seen her too on Halloween.' I almost fell down because we never said what night it was - that we saw her and we saw her the night before Halloween. Then he told us that other ghosts are on that road: A man hung himself from tree over the lake/swamp and a car crash killed a group of young people speeding around a bend. 'That's when we all looked at each other' and I had to sit down, thinking I wonder if they saw her too, sped off and turned to look at her again (like my inner voice said not too, or else) and they crashed. Scary.” - DD
Beyond Creepy
NOTE: This is an area (River Rd. between Ellicott City and Elkridge, MD) that I know very well. Here is one of the hauntings I've investigated along River Rd. - Katherine: The Lady of Gray's Mill. Here are 2 other locations of interest along River Rd. - Experience at 'Hell House' and Deadly Remains. Lon
