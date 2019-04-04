'Gargoyle' Perched on Neighbor's Roof in Joliet, Illinois

I believe I may have seen one about 10 years ago in far west Joliet. It was about 2:00 AM end of March beginning of April. I was watching TV with the window open slightly. I kept hearing a muffled cry almost like a woman crying in the distance. I finally decided to take a look and see what it was. I was looking all over the backyard and neighboring yards but didn’t see anything. When I was about to give up I heard it again. I noticed that it was coming from above me. I looked up and notice something about 4 feet tall sitting on the peak of the house behind me. I grabbed my phone to take a picture but when I was about to take the picture it turned its head to look at me. It scared the crap out of me. Then it dropped like it fell. Right before it hit the ground its wings came out and it swooped away. I couldn’t believe how big the wingspan was. DG

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature? Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoMothman #ChicagoPhantom

I talked to DG by telephone today. He believes it was the early spring of 2010 near County Rd. and Black Rd. in west Joliet, Illinois. DG states he heard what sounded like a woman crying at around 2 am local time. After awhile he looked out the back window and noticed a 4 1/2 foot dark colored entity perched on the peak of his neighbor's roof. The being was crouched down and reminded DG of a Gargoyle. He grabbed his phone to take a photo but was instantly halted when the being looked in his direction. DG said he didn't see the eyes, but 'knew' it was looking at him and that he was terribly frightened. In fact, he dropped his phone in shock.The winged being stood and leaped from the roof, then dove towards the ground. As it descended, the huge 10-12 foot wings unfurled as it swooped upwards and quickly ascended into the night sky. DG never saw the wings flap as the being ascended. He did notice that it had pointed ears, but could not make out any further features on the face. The wings were attached from the shoulders to the legs and did not seem to have detached arms.DG heard my live Monday interview with Mancow on WLS Radio in Chicago. Joliet, Illinois is approximately 45 miles southwest of Chicago. Lon