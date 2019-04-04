Experiencer David Eckhart Coming to Arcane Radio

David Eckhart has agreed to be my guest on Arcane Radio on Friday, April 12th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT - ParanormalKing.com

Join me as I welcome historian and author Michelle L. Hamilton to Arcane Radio. Michelle earned her master's degree in history from San Diego State University in 2013. Her work can be seen in the magazine 'The Citizens' Companion.' A lifelong student of history, Hamilton has worked as a docent at the Whaley House Museum in Old Town San Diego from 2001 until 2006. She has been a Civil War living historian for the past ten years participating in Civil War living history events. Michelle is currently the manager at the Mary Washington House and a tour guide at the James Monroe Museum and Memorial Library, both located in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Her most recent book is 'Civil War Ghosts.' - This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, April 5th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. Arcane Radio offers informative and entertaining guests and commentary, either live or by podcast. Both survive solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











UNEXPLAINED ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?



This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

**********“Living in the French Pyrenees, I was out with the dog one night looking to the north and saw what appeared to be a meteorite that resembled the famous Russian one. The difference was that it was parallel to the ground and broke into two pieces with the smaller part falling parabolically before exploding while the main part continued for a fraction of a second before shattering into pieces. I would estimate that it was no more than three miles away yet there was no sound or shock wave. Never did hear of anyone else seeing this but it's pretty much to be expected in France. Saw something similar a few months later but heading in the opposite direction and was far too slow to be space junk yet it too exploded. I have absolutely no idea of what these two things were.” - Michael Egan**************************************************