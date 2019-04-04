Experiencer David Eckhart Coming to Arcane Radio

David Eckhart has agreed to be my guest on Arcane Radio on Friday, April 12th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT - ParanormalKing.com
Unusual Meteor
“Living in the French Pyrenees, I was out with the dog one night looking to the north and saw what appeared to be a meteorite that resembled the famous Russian one. The difference was that it was parallel to the ground and broke into two pieces with the smaller part falling parabolically before exploding while the main part continued for a fraction of a second before shattering into pieces. I would estimate that it was no more than three miles away yet there was no sound or shock wave. Never did hear of anyone else seeing this but it's pretty much to be expected in France. Saw something similar a few months later but heading in the opposite direction and was far too slow to be space junk yet it too exploded. I have absolutely no idea of what these two things were.” - Michael Egan
Beyond Creepy
Facebook event announcement: Michelle Hamilton - Historian / Author - 'Civil War Ghosts' - Arcane Radio
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
The Rh Negative Blood Controversy
Alleged Bigfoot Seen and Recorded Walking Up Mountain in Utah
Man Claims First Ever Back-to-Back Loch Ness Monster Sightings
The Mysterious Monster of Lake Superior
Yetis, selkies and Loch Ness monsters – do they exist?
Toward the Light: Rescuing Spirits, Trapped Souls, and Earthbound Ghosts
Owl Medicine
Powwowing Among the Pennsylvania Dutch: A Traditional Medical Practice in the Modern World (Pennsylvania German History and Culture)
Energy Essentials for Witches and Spellcasters
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
