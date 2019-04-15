'Dragonfly' Shaped UFO Over Detroit

“About a year ago, I was looking out my back door when I was letting my dog out at 3:00 o'clock in the morning and there was a dragonfly shaped craft that flew past my backyard, even though it was going towards Metro Airport, it wasn't going in that direction, it was going from east to west. They had four wings – two wings up – two wings down, orange lights all the way around, every wing and the craft itself. And it probably passed in a distance of three miles in less than two seconds. I would say it was probably about the size of, not quite as big as, like, the jets that would go over going to Metro but it was only about 200 feet in the air. It was barely covering the treetops. (Jimmy asks if there was anything in the news about it) I didn't hear anything. I don't really watch a lot of TV or news, so most of my time is watching or listening to Coast or podcasting you or whatever, and, but there was nothing on local news, no. (Jimmy asks when it happened) It was a year ago this month. It was just breaking spring and it was the strangest thing but it wasn't the first time.Back in 2000 I saw two white saucers that were hovering about a mile away and they were just there and I blinked because it was the middle of the day and I thought, Oh, that's all just a cloud passing by but it wasn't. It was two flying saucers and they were both side by side and one went poof, gone, the other one went, poof, and it was gone, as well. So the visual experiences of UFOs that have crossed over my area and I'm about 15 miles from Metro Airport so I'm used to planes going over and, you know, hearing those kind of things but these were silent, these were absolutely no sound whatsoever. One in the middle of the day and one at 3:00 o'clock in the morning. (Jimmy asks about the dragon fly UFO) I looked up on... I tried to Google it. I went to several sites to see if I could find something similar and I only came across something that was slightly similar. It had two wings going up and two wings going down but there were no lights. These were orange lights kind of like Halloween-orange-looking lights. That color orange. It was all the way around, each wing, all four of them, all the way around the body of the craft. No sound and it was going so fast that I didn't even have time to even open... I was letting my dog out at 3:00 in the morning so, anyways, I didn't have time to even open the door and close the door and that's how fast it was going. So I re-did it in my mind, I was going 1,001 1,002 and so that's about two seconds and that's how fast it went across about a three mile area.”