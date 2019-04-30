Dark Flying Cryptid in Columbia County, PA

I recently received the following account:
Several weeks ago, my husband and I were traveling south on Rt. 11 from Berwick to Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania; not far from the Susquehanna River. I was driving. The time was about 7:35 pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019. It was just becoming dusk when something flew across my path, at a little above treetop or telephone pole level, that looked like a small airplane. However, it was all black and had no lights.
I felt as though I should stop because I was getting too close. By the time I got my wits about me, it was gone I looked to the left trying again to catch another glimpse. But as quickly as I saw it, it was nowhere to be seen. My husband did not see it as he was looking in another direction.
I returned to the area the next day. There are a couple of bogs in the area at the base of the hill before leveling out to the riverlands. While an industry or two in the area, there is little housing until you get closer to the river. I personally feel a void, emptiness and eeriness that palls over this section of land.
I have attached a sketch of what I feel as it appeared to me being a spectator over the scene, rather than from inside the vehicle.
I took it for a Mothman. D
NOTE: This is in Columbia County, PA. The witness gave me specific information to the location, but for the time being I'm going to avoid disclosing it. Lon
