Brown 'Hammerhead' Alien

In 2010, a 22 year old woman by the name of Lucy Berger (user handle: MyGoldenGreg), uploaded a video discussing an alien encounter she had in 1997, when she was nine years old, at her home in Australia:
“I'm from Australia. I'm 22 years old. The reason I decided to make this video is because I have done countless amount of research on the internet trying to find what I think I saw when I think I was nine, pretty sure I was nine. I think I may have seen an alien. I thought it was a ghost or something but the more I think about it, the more it was likely to be an alien.
So I was laying in my bed in this house which is at the time was our holiday house but we're now living in it permanently. So I was laying in bed. My sister was laying on the other side of the bedroom, sleeping. I woke up in the middle of the night to a humming like 'mmmmmm' that kind of thing. I wake up and thought it was my sister and then I started feeling scared, like, I was just scared. I hadn't seen anything, I could just hear this humming and... I don't know, maybe it was ten minutes of this. I was so hot and sweaty because I was so scared, I was paralyzed I couldn't move. I wanted to turn around to see if anybody was there. Anyway, after an amount of time, I get up whatever it was, the strength and, I don't know, the courage to turn around and I saw this thing standing at the end of my bed. I only looked at it so quickly that I turned my head back straightaway and it was kind of like this... (shows hand-drawn image of being) This shape, this area, yeah, and it was brown. It was like going like this, look around, seeing this, and turning around and falling back to sleep somehow. I can't remember what happened after that. Maybe waking up an hour later. There's nothing there. Racing to my sister's bed, like, I didn't even touch the ground, jumped into her bed, slept in her bed for the rest of the night. It's what kids do.
I'm wake up the next morning, told her and she freaked out. I hadn't seen anything like that since. So basically I never seen anything like that before. Swear to God I definitely saw it and there wasn't... the main thing I looked for the next day was if there was like a coat hanger on my door because I have always called it the Hammerhead because you can see why and there wasn't like a jacket or anything hanging up on the wardrobe so it wasn't that. I mean. maybe it was my imagination, I don't know but whatever it was, it was there or not, it was there in my head. It was an image that my mind processed whether real or not, so if anybody else has seen this before, please write a comment to say something because it's going to confuse me for the rest of my life because I don't know whether I believe in that stuff. I mean so I guess there's been so many people who have have stories of seeing aliens, ghosts, there's been so many, to not believe that perhaps one percentage of that was real and if one percent is real then they exist and that's all you need. It's not possible that every single one of those people who have claimed to have seen something unexplainable it's impossible for that to not be real.”
Source: MyGoldenGreg, 'Brown Hammerhead Alien?', Published on 10 Feb 2010
NOTE: The image below is from another similar sighting account.
Facebook event announcement: David Eckhart - Alien Abductee / Experiencer - Arcane Radio
