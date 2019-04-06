Bizarre Humanoid Captured on Home Cam

Taken around 3am in the kitchen in Hartwick, NY using a motion detected security camera. There was a strong sweet rotting smell and sounds of scraping across tile floors. Dog urinated itself in fear when he was forcibly dragged in and cats will avoid the kitchen. Sometimes loud sounds like smacking lips or licking is heard. Extreme hot and cold spots that roam. Furniture can be heard being moved and tossed at night. Note the odd feet.

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. Arcane Radio offers informative and entertaining guests and commentary, either live or by podcast. Both survive solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











UNEXPLAINED ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?



This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

**********“I live in Letchworth in the UK. This morning (March 30, 2019) I got up at 5.30 AM to make breakfast for my husband before he left for work. The sun was coming up and it was quite bright out. I opened the curtains and noticed the crescent moon still out and I stopped for a moment as it looked so beautiful. Due to this I noticed what I initially thought were two unusual clouds next to the moon, like long precise pencil lines drawn horizontally across the sky. If they hadn't been next to the moon I would never have noticed them. Then I realized they were moving and I thought maybe they were planes but they looked far too high up and seemed to be travelling incredibly fast. I thought maybe they were meteors but I've seen meteor showers before and those appeared to travel towards the earth not horizontally across the sky. I'm sure it's possible some meteors do travel in this direction but they just looked really odd. They struck me as so strange, I got some binoculars. They were really high, all I could see was a dark lozenge shape with a lightish mark at the front and a long trail of smoke/cloud behind. Was the dark lozenge the meteor rock? Is that possible to view that through basic binoculars? They were travelling towards the east and were shortly followed by four others, each separately, three following the first two and one slightly North East. All of them had the same dark shape at the front. I can't pin down why but they did not look like meteors to me, they looked as if they were being guided. I've never seen a plane so high up with what looked like a chem trail behind it and never seen six planes at the same time all travelling in the same direction. Watched them until they disappeared over the rooftops and then had to leave to make the toast!” - BlakehamsWimpey****************************************