Bigfoot Watching Traffic Near Harriman State Park, NY

Somewhere between approximately 5:00 to 5:30 A.M. on Friday morning, November 2, 2018, I was traveling south on US-65, between Athens and Decatur, Alabama. The conditions were rainy, dark and cloudy, and possibly a bit foggy. I noticed what appeared as a comet-like figure streaking left to right through my windshield. It seemed to be many miles away, but I perceived it to be a large body, including its tail, maybe a quarter-mile long. The head was bright white. For several seconds I tracked it as it began to dive and exploded in bright light, not filling the entire sky but a sizable diameter explosion, which happened just above the horizon. Within another second, the entire sky, visual field filling my windshield, glowed a dull red, which may have been brighter if not for the dark clouds. After another 2-3 seconds, the sky gradually became less red and was back it its original night color. - BC

Join me as I welcome Wisconsin Sasquatch and Dogman investigator Jay Bachochin to Arcane Radio. Jay has been interested in the paranormal since he was old enough to hold an interest. Jay was raised on Creature Features back in the early 70's. Throughout Jay’s life he has experienced many encounters that didn’t make sense. In 2007, Jay and his wife Katie established 'WPI Hunts the Truth' due to their passion for the paranormal. Since 2013, Jay has been investigating the Wisconsin Sasquatch and Dogman. He has had several sightings and has collected over 5 years worth of data. Jay has been a featured speaker at many local events and has been a guest on a number of radio shows. He has produced several investigative documentaries and is currently working on 'Finding Jay', his 5-year study of the Wisconsin Sasquatch. Pre-order 'Finding Jay' at http://www.wpihuntsthetruth.com/ - This should be an interesting and entertaining show. Jois us this Friday, April 26th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com or the direct link at Mixlr - Paranormal King - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

This encounter happened 2 years ago. My dad, mom, niece and myself were heading upstate to Schenectady to visit family. We were in my dad's car with me and my mom in the back seat and my niece riding shotgun while my dad drove.We were approaching the Harriman State Park exit going north on the New York Thruway at about 1pm and traffic was crawling along because of a minor fender bender. Well, my mom (which has no knowledge and not an inkling about Bigfoot whatsoever) looks out to her left and says “Hey look, a monkey is looking at us”. No one paid attention but about 30 seconds later as we’re crawling along with traffic I said “What do you mean monkey?” She says “A big monkey was standing on the other side of the thruway next to a tree looking at the traffic and then looked at us” I then began to question here about certain details and after a few minutes I was convinced that what she witnessed was a bonafide Bigfoot! She said he had a mans face with long brown hair and very tall and that he was looking left and right at traffic when their eyes met briefly! I remember telling my dad to pull over cause I wanted to run back and get a picture with my cell phone and my niece was down on coming with me but he refused. I was angry at myself because here I am the true believer in the paranormal and the unexplained in the family and my mom who knows nothing about this and has no interest had the luck and pleasure in witnessing a very rare event! Some people get all the luck! - AP************************************************************