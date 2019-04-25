Bigfoot Watching Traffic Near Harriman State Park, NY

This encounter happened 2 years ago. My dad, mom, niece and myself were heading upstate to Schenectady to visit family. We were in my dad's car with me and my mom in the back seat and my niece riding shotgun while my dad drove.
We were approaching the Harriman State Park exit going north on the New York Thruway at about 1pm and traffic was crawling along because of a minor fender bender. Well, my mom (which has no knowledge and not an inkling about Bigfoot whatsoever) looks out to her left and says “Hey look, a monkey is looking at us”. No one paid attention but about 30 seconds later as we’re crawling along with traffic I said “What do you mean monkey?” She says “A big monkey was standing on the other side of the thruway next to a tree looking at the traffic and then looked at us” I then began to question here about certain details and after a few minutes I was convinced that what she witnessed was a bonafide Bigfoot! She said he had a mans face with long brown hair and very tall and that he was looking left and right at traffic when their eyes met briefly! I remember telling my dad to pull over cause I wanted to run back and get a picture with my cell phone and my niece was down on coming with me but he refused. I was angry at myself because here I am the true believer in the paranormal and the unexplained in the family and my mom who knows nothing about this and has no interest had the luck and pleasure in witnessing a very rare event! Some people get all the luck! - AP
**********
Unexplained Phenomenon
Somewhere between approximately 5:00 to 5:30 A.M. on Friday morning, November 2, 2018, I was traveling south on US-65, between Athens and Decatur, Alabama. The conditions were rainy, dark and cloudy, and possibly a bit foggy. I noticed what appeared as a comet-like figure streaking left to right through my windshield. It seemed to be many miles away, but I perceived it to be a large body, including its tail, maybe a quarter-mile long. The head was bright white. For several seconds I tracked it as it began to dive and exploded in bright light, not filling the entire sky but a sizable diameter explosion, which happened just above the horizon. Within another second, the entire sky, visual field filling my windshield, glowed a dull red, which may have been brighter if not for the dark clouds. After another 2-3 seconds, the sky gradually became less red and was back it its original night color. - BC
**********
Facebook event announcement: Jay Bachochin - Wisconsin Sasquatch and Dogman Investigator - Arcane Radio
**********
DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'
If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
'Phantoms & Monsters' has been recognized as the #1 'Best Paranormal Blog on the Planet' since 2014
Fortean Photography: The Brown Lady of Raynham Hall
Fenn Treasure Hunter Arrested for Hunting Forrest Fenn Himself
Claims of FBI Raid by “UFO Truther” Bob Lazar Confirmed, Investigator Says
Strange Tales of Apes in Appalachia: Mystery Beasts in Carolina Folklore
**********
Mack Maloney's Haunted Universe
The Templars: The Rise and Spectacular Fall of God's Holy Warriors
Slender Man Is Coming: Creepypasta and Contemporary Legends on the Internet
UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Subscribe to the Phantoms & Monsters / Arcane Radio YouTube channel
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - iHeart Radio
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved
No comments :
Post a Comment
BE ADVISED - You must have a Google account in order to post a comment. Post your comment ONCE only. Use common sense and courtesy in your comments. NO URLS...NO EMAIL ADDRESSES...NO SPAM! Violators will be reported to Google! Unnecessary profanity and stupidity will not be tolerated. If I feel your comments are not conducive and/or malicious, it will be deleted. My tolerance level for criticism and nonsense is extremely low. Other than that, thanks for your comment! :) Abuse will be reported!