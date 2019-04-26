Assisted by the 'Ant Man'

“When I was a young child of about 3 in 1965 or so, I started having dreams about once a month that there were big ants in my room walking like people and coming up to the side of my crib and looking at me.
I remember one morning as my dad was getting ready to go to work at around 5:00 AM, I ran into the kitchen where he and my mother were standing drinking coffee. My dad picked me up and sat me on the kitchen counter and asked me how I got out of my crib. I told him the big ant man let me out. Now, I'm not saying I was abducted by aliens or anything like that, but this did happen for about a year and my parents were finding me sleeping all over the house; once in the Rambler in the car port. So they started tying me down at night in my crib and every time I got out and I don't ever remember getting out on my own or anyone else letting me out except for the one time.
I'm in my late 50's now and I remember this clearly, but I would never say that I thought I was abducted by alien. Some of the circumstances could suggest a possibility of it. As soon as you even mention in seriousness that you have a feeling, or that you know you have been in contact with beings not of this world, you are going to be labelled as crazy or a weirdo and life can become even harder for a person living with this kind of thing. I'm not saying that I DID have some kind of contact with beings other than humans, I don't know, because I don't have any vivid memories of being taken anywhere out of my house even when I was sleeping in the car. What I remember is what could (most likely) have been a recurring dream of human-size ants being in my room and in the hallway of our house leading to the bedrooms. What kind of 'bugs' me is that the more I think about it the more I think they could have been 'Greys' and I wasn't dreaming. The problem here is that I have been exposed to media all of my life and can't tell if it's just my mind remembering things this way and my thoughts have been influenced by the media reports I've seen all my life starting with Betty and Barney Hill, or if this was in actuality real.
I still wonder if that was what happened. I was adopted by the way and none of my family members or my brother who was also adopted remember anything out of the ordinary. I can't say that I had any contact because I just can't be sure, but something has kept this interesting to me for this long without any concrete answers and I just get the feeling that there has always been something either watching or in my life in some sort of hidden way. I served in the military and came close to being killed a few times and wasn't because of somewhat freak circumstances I won't go into in an online post. I also had pancreatic cancer 15 years ago and after 9 round's of chemo and many radiation treatments I was still getting worse, then in the matter of 6 months I went into remission and have been cancer free for going on 8 years now. I had a heart attack when I was all alone at home, what they called a pretty major one at that and I lost consciousness after I was able to call 911. My front door was locked and I am POSITIVE I locked it because I was headed to bed when the heart attack happened and I always lock my front door and all others too. The EMT's walked right in, the door was unlocked and I was saved from what would have been certain death if I had waited any longer. How was my door unlocked? you got me.” - RT
