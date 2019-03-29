Upright Canine Encounter After Possible UFO Incident

I recently came across the following account:
It was early June of 2016 in Southern New York, and three friends – Jamie, Dan and an unnamed witness, decided to go camping on a mountain. Apparently they did not know if they were technically allowed to do this, but there are a lot of fire pits in the area and so they did it anyway. They set up their tent and got their fire going, and just sat there having ‘a few beers and bitching about our women’. All of a sudden, the woods became completely silent – ‘you couldn’t even hear crickets’ – and it apparently felt like there was a lightning storm because static electricity could be felt in the air. The hairs on the back of the unnamed witness’ neck stood up. According to Jamie ‘the air was humming’.
Immediately after this, there was a deep bass noise and a light flashed up in the distance and illuminated the whole forest. ‘It looked like when a real big firework explodes for the first few seconds, but it lasted for about a minute before it split up into 3 or 4 other lights and shot back down into the trees. We could see the lights glowing out in the woods and then there was a big gust of wind and it was gone. Everything smelled like it had just rained but it never did.’
The witnesses didn’t know what to do, but decided that it was likely just a meteor and so went back to talking amongst themselves. At about 02:00, they decided to go to sleep. The unnamed witness and Jamie slept in a tent but Dan decided to sleep by the fire. Roughly an hour later, the witnesses are woken up by Dan shaking them and saying that there was ‘something big’ watching the camp. The creature was about 50 ft away from the fire according to Dan, and he apparently thought that it might have been a bear, but it was standing on two legs and bobbing backwards and forwards as if trying to get a better look at him. While Dan was talking to the witnesses about this, all three of them heard a loud scream that apparently sounded like ‘a pig being slaughtered’, but was deeper and made the witnesses’ ears ring. Apparently three or four more creatures came running towards the campsite, as the embers from the fire kicked up and landed on the tent. The Dogmen kept running up to the tent and then promptly running back into the woods.
‘Every once in a while one of them would scream again and pull on one of the tent poles, dragging the whole tent a foot or two.’ By now the whole tent was collapsing on one side and the witnesses were screaming as loud as they could. Suddenly everything went quiet again and the witnesses ran towards their truck as fast as they could and hit the gas. When they were just about to leave, they saw one of the Dogmen illuminated in the road by the truck headlights. At this point, the witnesses attempted to ‘gun it’ and drive the vehicle straight past the creature, but it then straightened up and puffed up its chest. The witness estimates that the creature was around 8 ft tall and had dark grey all over its body except for the front, where the hair was white or yellow. The face looked like that of a dog ‘but not really’. Apparently, the witness knows what bigfoot looks like and this was different.
The Dogman didn’t even move when the witnesses drove at it, and they had to swerve the truck around it to avoid running it over. They drove back down the mountain and parked the truck in a gas company parking lot, and considered telling the local police but were discouraged because they didn’t know if they were camping somewhere that they shouldn’t have been. In the morning, after the witnesses had sobered up, they drove back to the campsite to find that their property had vanished, including the tent and the cooler.
Source: https://paranormal-world.fandom.com/wiki/Category:Case_Files with permission from the writer
NOTE: I believe I know in what general area this occurred. Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations as received at least 2 other upright canine sightings in southern New York in the past. The first was in the Fall 2000 - reddish, orange eyes - grasping something while eating. Location given only as Tioga County, NY. The other was reported in April 2016 - Family as been stalked by large animal that growls like canine - pet missing - other incidents over several weeks. Location given only as Broome County, NY. As far as these beings exiting UFOs, it wouldn't surprise me. I have had other well-documented cases where other cryptids have been seen exiting UFOs or have been reported during UFO sightings / encounters. Lon
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research - UFORCOP - Keystone Bigfoot Project - If you have a report, feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com or call 410-241-5974 - If you live in PA and interested in helping Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations look into reports, please contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - We are bringing together dedicated investigators and researchers throughout Pennsylvania and the surrounding states.
The Inhumanoids: Real Encounters with Beings that can't Exist!
Hunting the American Werewolf
The Beast of Bray Road: Tailing Wisconsin’s Werewolf
Monsters Among Us: An Exploration of Otherworldly Bigfoots, Wolfmen, Portals, Phantoms, and Odd Phenomena
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
No comments :
Post a Comment
BE ADVISED - For the time being, I will allow anonymous comments...but that can change if abused. Post your comment ONCE only. Use common sense and courtesy in your comments. NO URLS...NO EMAIL ADDRESSES...NO SPAM! Violators will be reported to Google! Unnecessary profanity and stupidity will not be tolerated. If I feel your comments are not conducive and/or malicious, it will be deleted. My tolerance level for criticism and nonsense is extremely low. Other than that, thanks for your comment! :) Abuse will be reported!