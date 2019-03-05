Screams Along the Queets River

I recently received a telephone call from a witness who had been fishing for steelhead on the Queets River in the Olympic Peninsula, Washington. This part of the river is located on the Quinault Reservation.'MG' was with 2 other fisherman, including a fishing magazine writer researching the location. They were accompanied by a Quinault guide. The date was March 1st, 2019 during the annual migration of the large native steelhead.The group had been on the river for a few hours. At approximately 2:00 pm local time, a loud blood-curdling scream emanated from the rainforest. The guide said immediately that it was a call from a Sasquatch, which he estimated was 1-2 miles away towards the north. MG states that it was a sustained high-pitch yell that ended with low groans. There were 4 other yells, about 5 minutes apart. The group was getting a bit nervous since the last yell seemed to be louder and closer.Then suddenly, another howling scream came from the rainforest from the south on the other side of the river. The guide recognized the sound as another Sasquatch that was several miles away. Both Sasquatch continued to produce the sounds, which resulted in a chorus of additional low volume screams coming from an area northwest of the group. MG and the others began to record the sounds on their phones. At the height of the activity, the Quinault guide stated that he believed it was a family group communicating with each other. He also said that he has witnessed Sasquatch previously along the river. One of the group asked the guide if the Sasquatch were aware of their presence. The guide said that the Sasquatch had probably been observing them at some point during the day.The group was inclined to call it a day and to resume fishing the next morning. MG states that it was the most exhilarating and terrifying moment of his life. He has promised to forward his recording at a later date. He believes that his journalist friend was going to mention the incident in his article. Lon