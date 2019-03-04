Scary Night: Followed & Attacked

Join me as I welcome Wisconsin Sasquatch and Dogman investigator Jay Bachochin to Arcane Radio. Jay has been interested in the paranormal since he was old enough to hold an interest. Jay was raised on Creature Features back in the early 70's. Throughout Jay’s life he has experienced many encounters that didn’t make sense. In 2007, Jay and his wife Katie established 'WPI Hunts the Truth' due to their passion for the paranormal. Since 2013, Jay has been investigating the Wisconsin Sasquatch and Dogman. He has had several sightings and has collected over 5 years worth of data. Jay has been a featured speaker at many local events and has been a guest on a number of radio shows. He has produced several investigative documentaries and is currently working on 'Finding Jay', his 5 year study of the Wisconsin Sasquatch. This should be an interesting and entertaining show. Jois us this Friday, March 8th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

“A friend and I were followed and eventually taunted by what looked like an alien for hours one night a couple years ago. The things that took place that night were the scariest things I've ever seen obviously, not even in fiction have I heard or seen anything like it. I really need to get around to writing the whole event down or making a video and sharing it; only told a couple of friends.A short version. Just bored one night with a friend deciding to walk home at dark from the local gas station (a little over a mile). I live in Louisiana so it's acres of woods on either side of the road. Despite trying to explain away the sound of breaking branches as if something was following us, the sound of something walking next to us lasted all the way until the first light pole near the neighborhood. Now feeling brave with the light pole and the first house in sight, I yelled taunts at where the sound was coming from. We stared at a moving bush, and a head pops up and just stares at us. We both see it and later draw the same exact thing so we weren't imagining it. We ran until we ran out of breath and were followed by red lights. Like small red laser dots from the distance, in pairs like eyes, from the distance anywhere we looked and they appeared anywhere we focused on for too long.Finally, at a friends home, all three of his dogs are hiding whimpering under his truck laying side by side. They're usually hyper as hell and we couldn't even drag them out because they would run right back under. As soon as we walk in the house and close the door, small pebbles start hitting every side of the house at once. A back window breaks from one, and there's the pair of tiny red lights in the distance everywhere you look outside. It slows down and we gain enough courage to walk outside and yell at "it". We walked down steps and started yelling insults or some sh*t (we were stupid). Suddenly, out of complete silence, behind the neighbors house, a pair of white shiny eyes like a wolf not attached to any form slowly approached us - starting slowly and by the 200ft mark, it starts sprinting towards us and separating into an additional two more pairs of eyes as it's charging. We ran inside and locked the door and seconds later "it" threw itself at the door (or at least that's what it sounded like). We looked toward the front door which the center is stain glass and you can see clearly a silhouette of a 4 foot large headed being inches from the front door just standing there looking at us. We turn away for a second, look back and it's gone. Then the rocks start being thrown again.While pebbles are being thrown hitting every side of the house still, we look out the front window (we are standing in the center of the living room next to each other with a kitchen knife both crying at this point). Outside across the street is an abandoned house covered in moss and stuff. It's kitchen light turns on. You can see the plants and stuff inside. It's just a table in there. There's no electricity running to that house but the light was on. The light goes out. I honestly don't remember much of the rest of the night from this point.Last I remember is we were sitting in the center in the living room both with a kitchen knife back-to-back sitting on a bed cover crying as pebbles kept hitting the sides of the house. In the morning we drove past where we saw the 'alien' popped its head out the bush and three state police cars and a regular looking truck was parked at the bush in the woods as if they were searching in the woods. Looking back I wonder why the hell didn't I try to record any of this but I remember back then I just had one of those black & white text with numbers type of cell phones. God I wish I had the tech I do now, I would almost say I'd experience it again just to be able to record it. But I only say that cause I was with someone during it. I imagine if I was alone, I'd pass the hell out or something.” - TripTrap**********“When I was 9 or 10 my younger brother (1.5 yrs younger) once yelled for me. We were living in an apartment in west Los Angeles and at the time only we were in the apartment. He yelled for me as if his life was in danger. He was in the bedroom...I was in the living room. He saw two hands with white gloves appear out of thin air and clap right in his face...they immediately disappeared afterwards. He seemed extremely frightened. Can you please share this story. Or respond back if someone has sent an experience like this to you.” - Gundum**************************************************