Sasquatch Encountered at Powell River, BC

Brittany from British Columbia called to tell of her Bigfoot sighting:
“There are a lot of really strange things happening in B.C. here. I had a really weird experience in the summer-time so I thought I would share it with you. Well basically my wife, we moved into an area of Powell River here, which, there's a lot of dense forest... there's about 50 acres of forest right behind our house and there's lots of bears and wildlife. So we went for a walk in the forest and I've been studying Sasquatch for some years and I was really a big fan of Lloyd Pye's work and I always believed in the Sasquatch but I never thought I'd actually have an encounter with one especially right behind my house but it happened and it kind of blew my mind and scared the living sh*t out of me. (Church asks where in B.C.) Powell River. It's quite isolated up here.
So we were walking in the forest. I basically saw something that a lot of Sasquatch researchers find, like a marker that a lot of Sasquatch apparently create. They basically... they take large trees and make a teepee formation out of it. So we're walking along the path and we saw this teepee formation and it was made out of these huge trees like no human being could have done it. It was pretty big and there's no like logging or anything going down on this forest, like, it's very dense woods. No one goes down there. And so when I saw that I knew right away what that was. I was like, 'Okay,' I'm like, 'Maybe we should turn back it doesn't really feel right.' And then we look and the whole pathway is completely blocked off by this giant tree, like, there's just no way of getting through. So my wife and my friend were just standing there and then I heard this rustling in the bushes right in front of me, like three feet away from me. I kind of stood there thinking that might have been a cougar or a bear because we get tons of those here. I can't believe it... a Sasquatch creature stood up right in front of me and he must have been about 8 or 9 feet tall and he was not a dark brown but more of a lighter amber-coloured Sasquatch and he just looked right at me and I booked it. I was two months pregnant with our daughter so I guess instinctively I just I wanted to get the heck out of there but we went back through there and the whole teepee formation had been taken down. The pathway was still blocked and, yeah, no one really goes in there.”
Source: Fade to Black with Jimmy Church – 21 March 2019
