Rolling Prairie Winged Humanoid Revealed

I recently received a telephone call describing a harrowing account from the eyewitness Floyd Hancock. The incident occurred on the night of October 27, 1969 in Rolling Prairie, Indiana. LH was a young child at the time. Read more at Winged Humanoid Abducts Eyewitness in Rolling Prairie, Indiana
Giant Echidna
G'day mate, not sure if your site is the right place for what I saw but i'll tell you anyway. Around 2007 or 2008 I had an encounter with a giant echidna in a place it shouldn't have been. I lived at the time on a six acre block of bush on the edge of a town called Blackmans Bay which borders a suburb that is all bush called Tinderbox. I had many encounters with the standard size echidna's of about 50cm in length as I liked following them around watching them dig up and eat ants. But one day as I was walking up a hill on a 4wd track about 100m from my house. As I got halfway up the hill I saw a large black object on the track not moving about 50m's away. Getting closer I thought maybe it was a wombat but i knew they were from the north of my state but not in the south and not black so I was very curious. Walked up beside it and to my surprise it was a huge echidna that was close to 1m in length by around 50cm's wide with one spine on it's back and a long snout. At the time I was thinking they might keep growing all the lives and this was a very old one. I left it alone and went about my day. Didn't take a photo or video because I didn't think it was too out of the ordinary at the time plus my phone was back in the house.
A few years later the encounter popped back into my head so I researched what i saw and to my surprise I found these animals only live in small parts of Indonesia with none being in Australia except scats that may or may not be from them in far northern Western Australia but no sightings made. I remember seeing a story on your site about the Tassie Tiger so I thought you may be interested in it if not feel free to pass it onto whoever you think may would. I have contacted one person recently who did a story on the ones that may be in Western Australia but not sure if that was a broken contact link as the story was published a few years back so I thought I'd see what you thought. Ben
