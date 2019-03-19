Montgomery County, PA - UFOs / Entities / Winged Humanoid

Reported at NUFORC:
Occurred: 1/28/2019 00:19 (Entered as: 1/28/2019 0:19)
Reported: 1/31/2019 10:02:25 AM 10:02
Posted: 2/1/2019
Location: Lansdale, PA
Shape: Disk
Duration:2 hours
Hoovering orange blue and orange lights on craft over rural PA - entities seen and photographed
On the of evening 28th of January, 2019, just past midnight, I experienced/witnessed sights and sounds I fail to find a logical explanation for. I live in rural PA and at night it is pitch black dark outside of my house and there has always been odd flashing lights in the woods. I chalked them up to deer tracking devices of some sort which I was able to catch on camera. This night I was sleeping on the couch and I heard what sounded like a vacuum of air being sucked out of the room and some sort of train whistle as well as whistling noises. I went to my back deck and snapped a few pics and in one there is an odd blue gauge of some sort and a circular craft with orange lights hoovering over the trees. My brain was still not processing what I was witnessing – it just seemed suspended in air with no sound then shot right up out of sight.
I went inside and ran into my room and snapped some more pics from outside of my south facing window. I caught what looks like to hairless figures staring right into my window – I did NOT see them in real time and after that I don’t recall much to be honest- I only have what is on my cameras and my hand held device. I know this sounds absolutely absurd but I am a rather logical professional/corporate college grad with advanced degrees and I have no explanation for what I see and hear on these videos. I use the BLINK security system so my home surveillance is directly linked/alerts to motion on my cell phone which is how I am assuming I was able to record this. I have gone through 4 laptops in 18 months. They just totally shut down- this morning I checked my amazon photos account which tracks everything and there are photos and videos on there I did not take or I don’t recall taking. Odd photos and videos seem to start on January 4th, 2019.
This area has had other strange activity, including a winged being:
Occurred: 6/12/1996 12:00 (Entered as: 6/12/96 12:00)
Reported: 10/12/2013 12:52:15 AM 00:52
Posted: 10/14/2013
Location: Lansdale, PA
Shape: Triangle
Duration: 30 minutes
Winged Being and UFO Sighting in PA (unedited)
“When I was younger my mom, my 2 brothers and myself where walking in the woods. My mom would sometimes take us for walks. We saw what appeared to be a very old man in a black cloak standing next to a green ground electric boxes they are like 4ft by 4ft square.
When we got near him it turned, looked at us then took off vertically into the sky and then the black cloak appeared as black wings.
Its description is 7 ft tall pale skin and human-like with a very old looking face and with black wings that looked like what one would think as a fallen angel. My mom looked up in the sky and there was a triangle craft with 3 lights hovering for about a minute. It then took off and we never saw the being or the UFO again.”
NOTE: Lansdale, PA is approximately 30 miles north of Philadelphia in Montgomery County. This is an area known for UFO activity in recent years. The black-cloaked being description is similar to that of the Conewago Phantom and several other flying humanoids, including Mothman. Lansdale was also once home to one of the world's three "H Trees," which are believed to mark portals to Hell. An individual had only to circle the trees a certain number of times and jump off a small cliff, on the ledge of which the trees grew. Upon doing so, the portal would open and transport the individual to Hell.
**********
Facebook event announcement: Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Case Updates - Arcane Radio
**********
DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'
If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Forensic Science May Be Close Solving the Mystery of Jack the Ripper
An Insanely Bizarre Account of Secret Projects, Super Soldiers, and Mars
Strange Vanishings and an Unsolved Mystery in Iceland
Remains Found at Possible Amelia Earhart Crash Site?
The human body may have a magnetic sense
**********
Beyond the Seventh Gate: Exploring Toad Road, The Seven Gates of Hell, and Other Strangeness in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties
Impossible Realities: The Science Behind Energy Healing, Telepathy, Reincarnation, Precognition, and Other Black Swan Phenomena
I Am the Word: A Guide to the Consciousness of Man's Self in a Transitioning Time
Haunted Rock & Roll: Ghostly Tales Of Musical Legends
UPDATED WEEKLY: Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - iHeart Radio
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved