Large Red-Eyed Bat-Winged Creature Encountered in Clearfield County, PA


I came across the following strange account:

My story happened off duty, I've seen plenty of weird stuff while on the road. Lots of it is people mostly.

The weirdest one I saw was on my way back from a showdown in Virginia to Buffalo, NY. I had 4 guys with me and a truck full of speaker equipment. I was driving in PA, on the crazy 219/322/80 route, probably near Dubois/Clearfield. If you don't know the route, it's highways mixed with local country roads, but roads you're driving 65 on. And still in the middle of nowhere.

It was late, maybe midnight or 1 am, and just me and another guy in the backseat were awake. I was driving with the houses on my right, woods on the left, in the middle of a heavily wooded area. There's no street lights, so it's pitch black except for my headlights. I saw this enormous figure swoop over the car about 10 feet up. I caught enough of it in the headlights that it looked like a bat-had a brown hairy body, but the wings and size were massive. Not like a bird, but like a giant bat or a flying dog, if the dog was a mastiff/short hair. And the eyes were red.

I saw it, and my brain registered it. And I looked around and couldn't see any more, because I was going fast enough. As I looked around, I just hear my cousins voice really calmly from the back say, "I saw it too."

I just got a chill and kept driving but we didn't say anything more until we got home. One of my friends later told me that it was probably the mothman, and I'd have to say that that could probably be the closest thing. I saw something that WASN'T a bird, and my cousin saw it too.

So now when I drive through the no-man's land of PA, I keep an eye out for whatever the hell that thing was. - HW

NOTE: It seems that the incident occurred in the past year or so. I'm attempting to gather more information. Lon

