'Human-Faced' Quadruped in the Backyard

I recently found the following account:
When I was a kid, I slept in a bedroom with a window overlooking my backyard with woods directly behind it. My bed was positioned right next to the window so that when I sat up in bed I would look to my left and look out the window. I had blinds on the window that I would always leave open, but my dad would always yell at me to leave the blinds closed so no one could look in (who was going to look in from our backyard!?)
Well one night I woke up out of a deep sleep with a strange feeling like someone was watching me. My blinds were 3/4 of the way down and I remember the moon was illuminating some of the yard. I sat up in my bed and felt very, very scared. I was never one to get scared or wake up in the middle of the night and I didn’t have to pee or feel sick so no reason I would have woken up, but I had a really strong feeling to look outside. I remember I lifted up the blinds further and was paralyzed with fear. In my yard I could see clearly some animal like creature. This was before I used the internet or even knew anything about creatures, but I knew 100% this wasn’t an animal. It was massive and so dark it was the darkest black it looked so unnatural. The creature was not moving, just standing creepily. It had 4 legs, small pointy like ears, and a face kind of human like but not human. It wasn’t looking towards the woods or directly at me, but I felt like the thing knew I saw it and I immediately laid down and didn’t want to see it ever again. My head when I laid down wasn’t directly next to the window it was closer to my legs so I had to sit up again to pull the blinds all the way down and when I sat up I couldn’t help but look outside again and the creature had moved closer to my window but was sitting/standing in the same position as before but it’s head was facing me this time and I put the blinds down and laid down so fast with the covers over me and eventually fell asleep after the adrenaline wore off.
The strange thing is after this encounter I almost wanted to see the creature again. Every time I woke up after that night I would peak through the blinds to see if anything was lurking near the woods. I asked my sisters if they had ever seen anything like that but they said no they would never look outside at night. The woods aren’t there anymore either they built a train going through my backyard so who knows what it was or where it ended up. This was in New England. CT
NOTE: the photo is from a sighting I received in 2010. Lon
