Huge Mysterious Winged Being

“My experience happened in eastern Washington in a town called Leavenworth on Seagull Creek Drive. I was on my daughter’s great grandparents piece of land. They had like a mountain behind their house. We parked on the edge of the woods. There was a grassy field behind us. We put the tent up. We had the van. We had a cooler and everything and my boyfriend at the time, he had woken up and he had made himself a sandwich and then went for a walk in the woods. And I was laying there and I was sleeping and I heard an incredible whooshing sound. This is so hard to explain...an incredible whooshing sound, like, 'Whoosh! Whoosh!' And then, all of a sudden, my tent started collapsing from the velocity and force from these wings that were so big. I’m inside the tent now, keep in mind, so I don’t actually see it except for the shadow of it. But it must have been an 18 feet total wingspan. You know, your tent is 6 feet, or 5 feet-6 feet on either side of that and it was collapsing my tent. And I woke up to this just freaked out. I had come out of my tent. This is the strange part. My boyfriend had put on top of the cooler a loaf of bread and whatever this was, with the talons, it picked up the loaf of bread and was like screaming and freaking out on the tent. It dropped it like twenty feet away. I don’t know but the wings, it had to be 15 to 18 feet, probably 18 feet.”

Join me as I welcome the King of YouTube horror, Dark Waters, to Arcane Radio. Dark Waters burst onto the paranormal community in 2015 with his unique storytelling abilities. Hailing from New Orleans, Louisiana, a paranormal hotspot, Dark Waters' down home southern vernacular combined with his smooth voice and outgoing personality quickly made him a household name. Dark Waters' unique, high quality audio content mentally takes you to the scene of the paranormal encounter and safely allows you to re-live every breathtaking moment. Dark Waters maintains a massive library of true encounters by making himself publicly available, taking up to 30 phone calls per week. His website can be found at iamdarkwaters.com - This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, March 15th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

**********My name is Tara and I live in West Hollywood, CA, but work in the city of Long Beach which is an hour commute. I love listening to the show each way to work and back. Last night while I was listening to an older episode, there was a story being told of first hand accounts where people with near death experiences feel a third man guiding them back to life. It was then while the story was being told about a man who bought a new car that stalled out at a light, before almost being T-boned by a car that ran a red light. As these details were being spoken through my car speakers I was driving through a green light when I felt the need to break while listening about his car stalling. Just as I continued to drive through the intersection a car sped through their red light as the story continued to detail how he too would have been T-boned at the exact moment I spread up avoiding being T-boned. Luckily the only difference is that the oncoming car did not hit a light post, bu instead fishtailed away. It was an extremely eerie feeling to have that moment exactly narrated in detail as it was actually happening to me. I’m thankful the story had a positive ending! Tara**************************************************