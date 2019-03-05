Huge Flying 'Creeper' Humanoid in New Mexico

Hello. I just wanted to share an experience my husband had about 6 months or so ago. We live in Rio Rancho, NM and it was about 8 or 9:00 at night. We were planning to go out into our backyard and just chill out to enjoy the cool air and have a small fire. I was inside when this happened, so I did not see anything. I was talking to my oldest daughter and my husband went outside and sat down in a chair. He leaned back and looked up at the sky, and he said what he saw scared him so bad he just froze. He said he heard absolutely no noise whatsoever and it was about 8 ft in length, leathery skin and huge wings. It was about 20 feet above the rooftops of the houses. He watched it until it went out of sight, so maybe a two minutes or less. It was flying in a northwest direction.



His way of describing it was it looked like the creature from Jeepers Creepers. He came flying in the house, shut the back door, shut the blinds and was shaking and white as a sheet. It took me three days to get him to finally tell me what he saw and he doesn't like speaking of it. To this day he still avoids it when brought up. He would not go outside for weeks at night after that, not even to get something from his truck. I am sharing this story because there has to be something out there. We have been married for 15 years and NEVER has one of us ever joked around about anything like that. JP

Join me as I welcome Wisconsin Sasquatch and Dogman investigator Jay Bachochin to Arcane Radio. Jay has been interested in the paranormal since he was old enough to hold an interest. Jay was raised on Creature Features back in the early 70's. Throughout Jay’s life he has experienced many encounters that didn’t make sense. In 2007, Jay and his wife Katie established 'WPI Hunts the Truth' due to their passion for the paranormal. Since 2013, Jay has been investigating the Wisconsin Sasquatch and Dogman. He has had several sightings and has collected over 5 years worth of data. Jay has been a featured speaker at many local events and has been a guest on a number of radio shows. He has produced several investigative documentaries and is currently working on 'Finding Jay', his 5 year study of the Wisconsin Sasquatch. This should be an interesting and entertaining show. Jois us this Friday, March 8th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. Arcane Radio offers informative and entertaining guests and commentary, either live or by podcast. Both survive solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











UNEXPLAINED ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?



This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

**********“Something weird happened to me years ago when I was picking up my niece from the bus stop at the end of our road. My house lies in the very middle of our street. I used to pick up my niece everyday as her mother was at work. It was an ordinary day. Not much sun but cloudy as I recall. The stop is about a 2 or 3 minute walk (depending on how fast your pace) from my house. You can see the end of my driveway when your halfway there. Only about 3 to 4 houses away. My niece was in the 1st grade at the time. She was maybe 6 or 7 years old. I must mention that my father was close to the end of his life.When my niece and I were about halfway home, I looked up and as I gazed near the end of my driveway. There was this humanoid figure just standing there facing us. It was looking in our direction. Was it looking at us? Waiting for us? I can't make out much details as to its attire only to say it was all black. Like all black clothes, or silhouetted? I could not make out the face either, but I know it had one. However I do remember perfectly it did have a hat on of some sort. Maybe a baseball cap? I'm not sure on the color? Why couldn't I make out any details as we were a short distance to my house? I got this eerie feeling about it though and it just wasn’t good news.While I was walking, I asked my niece if she could see it too. She confirmed she could. I asked her 'Who is that?' Neither of us could tell who, or what that was. I kept watching it as we came closer. Still couldn't see the facial features well. It was tall. I'd say about 6 or 7 feet. It was still as a statue. No movement or sound. Just there. I looked down at my niece for a very brief second or two and when I looked up again it was gone instantly. Just like that. It was there for only a minute or two. One minute it's there, and the next minute, "poof" it's gone. As if nothing was ever there. As we reached my house there was no one anywhere. Where could someone run that that fast? I was the only one home that time, and they would have told me if they were waiting for us or something. I never saw him again and to this day every once in a while it comes to mind. The strange thing about it is, my niece can't remember a thing! I tried to refresh her memory a few times, as she did say at the time she saw it too, but it's like that one memory has been erased. Was it because she was so young at the time? How much can kids remember at that age? One more thing, my father passed away the very next day.” - Rehana Farooqi**************************************************