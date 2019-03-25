Huge Dark 'Dragon' Seen Twice in Capay Valley, California

On Sunday, March 24, 2019 I received a call from a female witness who states that she and a friend encountered a huge flying cryptid while leaving the Cache Creek Casino Resort in Capay Valley, California. The incident occurred in early August 2018 at approximately 11 PM local time.
The witness states that they had just pulled onto RT 16 when this Cessna sized 'dragon' swiftly glided over the back towards the front of their vehicle. The winged being was so big that they felt the vehicle shudder from the force of it passing over them. Because of the lights surrounding the area, the witness states that she got an excellent view of the creature. She said that the wings were bat-like and had an approximate span of 30 foot or so. The body was thin and almost human-like. The color was dark, probably black. She also stated that it looked back at them as it flew over and that it had large bright yellow eyes. The witness never saw it flap its wings, but it glided with ease and speed. It quick ascended into the darkness.
The same witness also stated that a friend was at the same location on the first week of January 2019 and witnessed a very similar winged being. This was in the parking lot of the Cache Creek Casino Resort at around 1 am. Their description was of a very large winged entity that quickly passed over head as they were walking to their vehicle. They also felt a slight rush of air as it flew above them.
I'd be very interested in other sightings of this creature, as well as any anomalous encounter reports. Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well.
