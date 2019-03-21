'Horned' Man Shapeshifts Into Large Dog

I had the strangest experience a few weeks back at my local 7-11 early in the morning. My fiancé and I are both in our car headed to 7-11 to get the usual prerequisites that the morning requires...caffeine, donut, etc.



We pull into the parking lot and park in the front of the store. We are about to get out when we look to the car next to us. The driver is normal enough, your average looking twenty something Caucasian female but sitting next to her was something quite odd. It was a male, caucasian, glasses...looking for the most part like everyone else. Except for one major difference. He had short goat like horns coming out of his head. They were grey and fat at the base and got thinner as they got farther from the base. It looked like a baby goat's maybe, just nubs but still obviously horn-like protrusions.



We quickly turn our heads to verify with each other if we saw the same thing. A moment later and instead of a horned man sitting there I see a large collie dog mix. The woman driving, mind you, seems oblivious to all this and is doing her makeup in her visor mirror.



Baffled we simply pull back out, go home and take the day off of work. We spent the day napping and in between naps tried to figure out what we had seen.



Either way it was nuts, in the middle of Kansas City. Busy parking lot and we see this very odd thing that everyone around us is obviously unable to pick up on. - GH

**********“Hey, I have a very strange story I’m finally ready to share. This happened in a little town called Conway in South Carolina. It was the summer of 2009. I remember waking up late, around 11 or so. I decided to go outside shortly after to see if I could find some of my friends to hangout. When I stepped outside the first thing I noticed was it was really nice outside. Like way too nice of a day for it being summer time where its normally extremely hot and humid. There was a nice breeze and I remember thinking about how I wish everyday could be like this, how it is now.I got to walking and I noticed no one is home. Hardly any cars were in any of the driveways. No one was outside. I never saw a car came into or exit my neighborhood while I was walking. It just seemed I was the only person there. Everyone was gone. I went to my friend's house and knocked on the door. No car in the driveway. No answer. Which is very odd because he's always home. I started walking back home. I was getting scared. I haven’t seen or heard anyone or anything. Not even a bird fly by or a dog bark. There was no sounds besides the wind going through the trees. I began to have thoughts like, 'Am I the only one left? What happened while I was sleeping?'The whole walk back home there was nothing. I saw no one's dogs outside. I saw no birds or cats. No cars. No people. And it was so quiet. The only sound was the wind in the trees. Nothing else. I got back home went inside and turned on the news. Maybe there I could get some answers. But the news was just talking about everyday things. I just hung out in the house until my dad came home around 3 pm. I asked him what happened? Where is everyone? He had no idea what I was talking about. I went back outside and everything had returned to normal. Cars were back. I could hear birds and dogs bark. People were out walking around outside. until this day I have no idea what I experienced that summer day. The only thing I could think of is either I was ahead or somehow behind time. Like in that Stephen King book 'The Langoliers.'" - Omega Soup**************************************************