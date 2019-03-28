Headless 'Men in Black?'

It's around 4:30 am here and all the dogs in my neighborhood are freaking out. I get up to go let my dogs inside the house figuring that'll at least calm things down a bit.



I open the back porch door and look to my right where there is a fence line to another house. I looked over there because it looked like there were clothes hanging off the fence and our neighbors have never done that so I thought it was weird.



Then I saw them. 2 men in black suits with no heads. I look at them for a good minute to make sure my eyes aren't playing tricks on me. They don't move they just stand there. I could tell that one looked heavier then the other but that's it. I backed into the house locked the back door and turned off the light.



I go back into my room and my husband is now awake because of all the dogs barking. I tell him I'm going to wait until its light outside to get the dogs in because I just saw something I cant explain. I told him what I saw and I said I feel like I sound crazy but I saw this, I'm not joking. He seemed like he believed me but I don't know. - AB

Join me as I welcome near death experiencer and radio host Shawn Graham to Arcane Radio. Shawn Graham is the host of the "Chasing the Truth with Shawn Graham" podcast, dealing with the paranormal and all things unexplained. Shawn spent more than fifteen years in the medical field. During his tenure in the healthcare sector, he suffered a leg amputation stemming from a very serious flesh-eating infection. He was on life support for more than a week. During his time on life support Shawn had a lengthy Near Death Experience (NDE). While in a coma, he had encounters with God, souls, angels, demons and other entities. Graham later recovered completely with a new, heightened sense of the world with full knowledge of God's existence and bond with all of God's creations. Following this life-altering NDE, he has been searching for fellow travelers who have experienced paranormal events and other Near Death Experiencers.

**********In the 90's when I was in my 20's I was staying with a buddy of mine in Alamogordo, NM. He was stationed at Holloman AFB. So one night my friend and I and our girlfriends drive out by some old abandoned slaughterhouse. He tells us he heard about this section of road where it dips down and if you park at the bottom you roll up hill (forget what highway it was, sorry). So anyhow we get there and we're in his VW Beetle and roll to the bottom of this large dip in the road. It's the middle of the night and we roll to stop, he sets the parking break and shuts the Bug off. He then releases the parking break...and we start rolling up hill. I am getting chills just typing this story, like it was yesterday.So here's the back story on the why and the creepiest part. Apparently back in the 40-50's, not sure can't remember, the was a school bus that stalled out on this stretch of road. All of the children were out trying to push this bus up the hill when a tractor trailer came around the blind corner into this large dip in the road and killed all of the children. The absolute freakiest sh*t is we heard children talking and saw faces in the back window. We got out of there and when we got back to town we got out and looked and we saw little handprints all over the back of the bug in the dust. This is a true story.**************************************************