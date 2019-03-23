Giant Ground Sloth in San Jose?

I recently received the following account:
About 9 years ago I came face to face with a giant animal in San Jose, California. I've only shared my story with close friends. I was cat sitting at my boyfriend's aunt's house. He was in the bathroom. I walked into the living room which has a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard. It was dark out I don't recall the time. I looked over and saw an animal about 6-7 feet tall. It had two eyes, on its hind legs with an arched back, it had long claws on it's paws. It's hind legs were short. It was a few inches away from the glass just looking in at me. I screamed! It turned around slowly got down on all fours and left. I ran to my boyfriend I told him.
To be honest at the time I thought I had seen some giant monster raccoon. My aunt had a ton of raccoons in her backyard we had just seen one by the door. She would feed the stray cats. She had a big kitty litter bucket full of kibble right outside the door. The raccoons would actually pull the lid off the bucket and eat away. The animal I saw was standing right by the kibble in the same place we would see the raccoons. She doesn't do that anymore. I never told her what I saw most likely she would think I was crazy. She has a fenced backyard but it was in rough shape the portion by the front yard was knocked down. So I had told a few close friends and they believed me. I think I did Google back then just to find nothing I let it go as just a big raccoon.
I don't know why but the past few months it has been bothering me. Wondering what was that, what happened that night. I have never heard the term cryptid, never believed in bigfoot or anything like that. I started searching online to explain this. The closest thing I could find online that was close to what I saw was a description of a giant ground sloth. Was this what I saw it actually made a lot of sense to me. I have not heard of anyone else seeing this around here. I would greatly appreciate it if you have heard any story's like mine to let me know. Thanks! MK
NOTE: there have been reports of Mapinguary - Does The Giant Ground Sloth Still Live?
**********
DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'
If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Lesser Known Tales From Loch Ness
Ghosts Are Believed To Lurk In Recently Opened Basement Of Psychiatric Hospital
Argentina: A "Bigfoot" Reported in San Luis?
Rabbit Hole in Farmer’s Field Leads to Mysterious Cave Network
Almost 13,000 Years Ago, a Comet Impact Set Everything on Fire
**********
Strange Intruders and Leprechaun Press
Hunt for the Skinwalker: Science Confronts the Unexplained at a Remote Ranch in Utah
The Zozo Phenomenon
The Djinn Connection: The Hidden Links Between Djinn, Shadow People, ETs, Nephilim, Archons, Reptilians and Other Entities
UPDATED WEEKLY: Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - iHeart Radio
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved