'Embarrassed' Black-Eyed Kid

“I had an experience about 13 years ago. It's quite different from the experiences you're talking about. I worked in a psychiatric hospital in an adolescent unit in Ventura, California. I worked the night shift and I would often find myself hanging out in the night with the kids that couldn't sleep. There was this one young fellow who couldn't sleep and he was in his room. I was in his room sitting on his desk and he was about two feet away from me and I was looking straight in his eyes. We were talking. All of a sudden his eyes went black, like that man in that 'Men In Black' movie, you know, but they went black. He was leaning up against the wall with his arms crossed and it was almost like he became really embarrassed about it and he gently pushed me out of the way, ran past me out of the room, down the hall. He jumped over the nurses desk, did like a karate roll back up onto his feet and ran into the padded cell room and slammed the door. He wouldn't come out for the rest of my shift. I'm as sure that that happened as I'm sure I'm talking to you right now, man. He had a family. The other children on the unit knew him from school so it's a little different.”

Join me as I welcome the King of YouTube horror, Dark Waters, to Arcane Radio. Dark Waters burst onto the paranormal community in 2015 with his unique storytelling abilities. Hailing from New Orleans, Louisiana, a paranormal hotspot, Dark Waters' down home southern vernacular combined with his smooth voice and outgoing personality quickly made him a household name. Dark Waters' unique, high quality audio content mentally takes you to the scene of the paranormal encounter and safely allows you to re-live every breathtaking moment. Dark Waters maintains a massive library of true encounters by making himself publicly available, taking up to 30 phone calls per week. His website can be found at iamdarkwaters.com - This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, March 15th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

**********“One night I was walking by this creepy vacant house (it had been vacant on and off with nobody lasting more than three months). It was around 3:00 AM and all of a sudden this 3D shadow looking thing (like the Dementors from Harry Potter) started walking parallel to me almost at the same pace but different enough for me to notice something off. I shrugged it off as me being tired for a second but decided to completely halt in order for me to make sure it wasn’t my own shadow. Sure enough this thing continued walking and as I stared in disbelief. It suddenly started sinking into the street as if there were invisible stairs under the ground. Seeing that shook me to the core and I ran the rest of the way home. I have no doubt in my mind that house had something to do with it. I have more stories regarding this house but this is my only personal experience.” - ed sapien**************************************************