Cases of Possible Permanent Alien Abduction

Location: Near Cao Bang, North Vietnam (at the time)Date: August 12-13, 1968Time: nightA group of Soviet engineers working in this isolated region in the hope of building a hydroelectric power plant suddenly heard a rumble of engines overhead and thinking that it was American B-52 bombers they all ran out of their tents but were surprised to see a black angular diamond shaped object approximately twice the size of the moon and which emitted a greenish-blue light. Moments later a fiery comet shaped object emerging somewhere on the earth struck the diamond shaped object, immediately there was a bright flash which blinded everyone, and then a powerful shock wave knocked the Russian hydrologists down and tore their tents apart, sweeping away their equipment, fortunately no one was seriously hurt, but the explosion produced deep concern amongst those present. They even thought that a small nuclear device had exploded. During several hours neither the radio or other communications equipment worked, producing only severe static. Only in the morning it was possible to contact their central base and report the incident. The scientists promised a full report of the events and visited the closest village where strangely there was no sign of destruction or explosion, the inhabitants only thought that they had heard a very “loud thunderstorm”. After about 2 days the scientists found at about 1km from their base camp a black half sphere shaped object about 3 meters in diameter. The surface of the sphere was completely black; it seemed that light did not reflect from its surface. Moreover the sphere did not cast a shadow; the rays of the low evening sun seemed to go around the strange object, falling on the high grass around it. By touch the sphere seemed cool and a bit slippery, as if doused with soapy water. One of the men attempted to scratch the surface of the sphere with a sharp knife to no avail. They then notified their central base about their enigmatic finding. Soon after the group received instructions from their main base, to set up a protective perimeter around the object and guard it until a “special group” arrived at the site. They were strictly warned not to approach within 20 meters of the sphere, thus the entire group of five men camped at exactly 20 meters from the sphere. They had no idea what the sphere could be and guessed it was some kind of new weaponry either of Soviet or American origin. After building a small bonfire the men began to rest. The men stared at the bizarre object with bizarre fascination and fear.One of the specialists, Boris Ivanov wrote in his dairy that the men rested uneasy staring at the object in the light of their bonfire with their carbines ready just in case of any problems, waiting for the Special Forces group to eventually show up and take control of the situation. Soon one of the men, Viacheslav G, rose and went into the brushwood; the rest barely noticed and thought that it must be a prosaic reason for his outing. When in five minutes he did not return, the men began to nervously call out his name, but he did not return. Searching the area with flashlights in the direction of the sphere the men could not find Viacheslav. Concerned and afraid the rest of the men decided not to look any further and returned to the bonfire. After about an hour another man, Peter K, silently rose and also went into the brushwood exactly in the same direction that Viacheslav had taken. He seemed to move uncomfortably, rocking back and forth, apparently very drowsy. A kind of anxiety suddenly enveloped the rest of the men and they remained sitting by the bonfire, unable to intervene. Peter K never returned. This time the remaining men did not search for Peter, but simply sat and waited. A feeling of predestination filled the men. After two more hours to the sphere went Vladimir M., it was obvious that he could not resist whatever force beckoned him, he also never came back. Now only two men remained, Boris and Sergey T. both torpid with fear and refusing to move from their position. But suddenly Sergey’s face became distorted; he arose like a weak-willed marionette and meandered away into the dark, in the direction of the strange sphere. Moments later Boris found himself able to move again, terrified he grabbed his carbine and shot himself on the leg in an attempt to disable himself so he wouldn’t walk away to an uncertain faith. As a result of the pain, he passed out. This action possibly saved Boris. He woke up in the morning when the specialists arrived. They found him half-conscious by the now extinguished bonfire, having lost a lot of blood but still alive, by this time the sphere had disappeared along with his comrades. He was soon evacuated from the area, but not before Boris convinced himself that he and his friends had encounter some type of extraterrestrial probe which had somehow taken his friends with it to places unknown.**********Location: Near Latacunga, EcuadorDate: September 3, 1966Time: sunsetManuel Pereira, 15 and Jose Sotuyo, 14 were walking along a path high in the mountains when they saw strange lights maneuvering in the sky. Manuel frantically signaled the UFO with his flashlight, using International Morse Code he sent the following message:“Friend, please land.” He repeated this message several times. A few seconds later they heard a faint whirring sound and the UFO descended to within a few feet from where the boys were standing. The craft settled just above the ground and three long tripod-like supports telescoped downward. The glowing of the UFO dimmed until it was a dull white light, and then a ramp opened and lowered to the ground. Then three tiny man-like figures emerged from the craft and began to walk stiffly down the ramp. The frightened boys were tempted to run but remained there. Just then they heard a loud voice that sounded strangely metallic speak: “Do not fear us. Stay and talk.” Manuel and Jose, speechless, nodded. They stared in utter astonishment as the three little men in their suits of shiny brass-like material came toward them. A voice that seemed to come from all directions at once, asked them: “What are you?” The boys asked the little men where they were from but the question was ignored. For nearly an hour the questioning continued. The boys answered whatever the voice asked but whenever they asked a question they got no reply. Finally the voice inquired, “Would you like to come aboard our space craft?” Both boys agreed to go inside. The little men in their gleaming brass-colored uniforms and pear shaped helmets led the way up the ramp. They kept turning around as if looking to see if the boys were following. Their features in the helmets were obscured because of a cloudy vapor, which they seemed to be breathing so the boys had no idea what they really looked like. When they entered the craft they were surprised at the roominess of the interior. All around the craft were hexagon shaped sections like small cubicles. Tiny lights and buttons were to be seen on a console panel in the exact center. They saw no other little beings, although they had a strong feeling that other eyes were closely observing them. The little men asked the boys if they would like to go with them, and added that they would not be harmed. But the boys replied that their parents would be worried. After several more questions by the little men, the craft began to make a loud humming sound and the voice announced that it was time to leave, that perhaps they would visit them again. Manuel asked for a souvenir from them to prove their encounter. There was a peculiar high pitched humming noise and one of the little men came forward and held a small cylinder in his hand. They were told to take it as a token, that it was a small hand held light, that whenever they wished for the light to come on, they merely had to squeeze it. The little men demonstrated. There was a brilliant light form the lens. Manuel removed its own flashlight and gave it to the little men, as an exchange. Several minutes later on the ground the boys watched the saucer-shaped object rise up noiselessly and vanish in a wink. Just as the boys began to hurry toward their homes several helicopters swooped down from the night skies overhead, playing searchlights over the area. At the same time three Army jeeps came down the path at breakneck speed. They were interrogated numerous times by the military personnel and their strange flashlight device was examined and then taken away. Manuel Pereira and Jose Sotuyo vanished from their homes about a week before Christmas 1966, and were never seen nor heard from again.**********Location: Paris, IllinoisDate: March 9, 1955Time: 17:50On this date Eugene Metcalfe was watching a jet plane flying toward him when, all at once and without warning, this strange craft came swooping in behind the plane and “scooped” it out of the sky right before his eyes. This craft had an opening or door in his line of vision and next to the plane. After it had abducted the plane it stood still and the opening closed. Then it went in an up and down motion for about 30 seconds, then quickly disappeared. While it was churning up and down Metcalfe could see vapor or smoke coming from what looked like round portholes or windows on the bottom of this craft. This happened at approximately 5:50 p.m.This craft was shaped like the top of an ordinary call bell and was large enough to carry several planes the size of the one it had captured. This all took place, (you might say) in Metcalfe’s own backyard and was so close he could plainly see both craft and plane. The plane was a light jet bomber and was reported missing during a news broadcast in the St. Louis area. This plane was not found or accounted for. Sometime later, an identical craft followed three jet planes but did not molest them.According to Metcalfe these strange aircraft are, without a doubt, the fastest things he have ever seen. It traveled in a few seconds, the same distance which took the jet planes minutes to travel. According to Metcalfe for the last three years, possibly longer, he has witnessed a very strange airborne craft in the sky in the vicinity of Paris, Illinois. This strange object would just hang in the southwestern sky, and after a short stay it would speed off and disappear.