Bizarre Creature Encounter in Adams County, Pennsylvania

I recently received the following account:
Hello Lon. I've been a fan of yours for years. I used to be on a paranormal team called Dead of Night Paranormal Investigations, my specialty was cryptozoology. I'm on my own now as spirits don't really interest me and it just didn't workout with that team.
My god-daughter who is 18 saw something last year that I can't get off of my mind. She and her best friend were in a neighborhood in New Oxford, Pennsylvania. They were in a car just talking. My god-daughter looks up and sees what she thought was a dog sitting near an electrical box. She didn't see a lot of details. She says it was black. All black. She could see black eyes that she noticed because of street lights. Then, she says it noticed her looking at it and it "expanded." I asked her to elaborate. She said it grew twice its size and started running at the car. Both girls saw this, screamed and hauled out of there. My god-daughter said it ran beside the car for a bit then disappeared. She felt sick as well after it was over.
What's even odder is the fact now her and her best friends relationship is on the outside and her best friend is moving away soon. All I can think is 'Hellhound' warning of this. Except it had no red eyes and no other features that she could make out other than it was built kind of like a great dane. I have drawn a picture of it and she said it's dead on accurate and scares her. Just wanted your opinion. I have attached sketches! Thanks! SK
NOTE: New Oxford, PA is just a few miles north of me here in Adams County (McSherrystown, PA); very close to my sighting of the Conewago Phantom in 1988. If I get a follow-up, I'll share it. Lon
