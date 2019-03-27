Bigfoot Observed Near Green Lakes State Park, NY

I recently received the following account:
Hello - I found your email address after searching for 'Bigfoot sightings' on Google. I live in East Syracuse, NY and was driving home on Monday, March 25, 2019 at around 9:15 pm after spending the day with friends near Chittenango.
I was traveling westbound on Green Lakes Rd. and near the intersection with Pierson Rd., on the northeast edge of Green Lakes State Park. As I approached the intersection, I noticed a large hairy 2-legged creature step out onto the road on my right, from the direction of the water. I'd estimate that it was about 30 yards ahead of me.
When the creature looked in my direction, it quickly ran across the road and into the woods in Green Lakes State Park. By that time, I had slowed down in order to avoid hitting it or possibly others following.
The creature was, what I would identify as, a Bigfoot. It stood easily over 6 foot and the eyes glowed a light orange color when it looked at me. From what I could tell, the hair covered most of the body and was a dark brown. The facial skin was very dark. I may have seen it for about 5 seconds. It moved quickly when it started to run.
When it reached the woods on the other side of the road, several deer quickly exited and ran in front of me.
I told my husband about the incident. He acknowledged that it was most likely a Bigfoot. He is a hunter, and told me that he caught a glimpse of a similar creature in 2015 while hunting in the mountains. Thanks for taking my report. SK
NOTE: I was able to talk to SK by telephone this afternoon. Her account remained the same. She went back to the location with her husband the next day, but they were unable to gather any evidence. There was a reported sighting in nearby Madison County in July 2017. Lon
