Alien Encounter Near Grand Forks AFB

Karen from Seattle called to tell of an encounter she had:
“I'm finally gonna come out and tell my red ship story. So I was very small. I was maybe 3 or 4 years old. I was at home sick. I used to get every cold and flu that came down the pike. So I was at home sick and I was upstairs in my bedroom taking a nap. And I woke up. Woke straight up and looked out my window. And then got out of my bed. Went downstairs. We were in a duplex in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Went downstairs. Went into my kitchen. Went to the left. Went down the stairs. Went to the left. Went into my kitchen. Walked to the back kitchen door. There's a door to the basement and a door to the garage on our right. I looked out the kitchen window which is straight ahead of me and above the one tree that we had on the block which is in our backyard. Above that tree there was a red UFO.
It was smallish, maybe 30 feet long. It was...it was a parallelogram. It was rectangular but it was slanted in front and back. The sides were just a dusty brick red and they looked like it was segmented and it had two grasping claws on the front and there were two guys sitting in the front. The front was enclosed like see through it. I am sitting there staring out the window looking at this ship and my mom comes over and she says, 'Sweetheart, what's the matter? You feel okay?' and I didn't even pay attention to her turn. I looked at my dad who was making salad for dinner. I looked at my dad and I said, 'Daddy, don't let them find me! They're looking for me. Daddy, please, don't let them find me!' And my dad (he was at Malmstrom Air Force Base during the big UFO flap from a few years earlier) dropped the silverware. He looks at me. He walks to the door in front of me and closes the little drapes that we had. He looks at my mom says, 'Get her back upstairs and put her back to bed' and I looked at my dad one more time, I said, 'Please, Daddy, don't let them find me!'
I walk upstairs with my mom. I go back into my bedroom. I crawl over the bed, now, remember I'm 3 or 4 years old when this happened. I look back out the window and now it has moved from over the tree to over one of the street lights a little farther down on the road and it's kind of sitting at an angle but down a little bit and the guy in the front - there's two guys in the front of that ship – swear to God, turns and looks right in my bedroom window. He looks right at me and he is pissed off. And I asked, I said, 'Mommy, Mommy, there it is! There it is! There's the ship, but don't let them find me Mommy!' and my mom's upset because she said, 'Honey, I don't see anything.' And I sat down on the bed and I just couldn't even say anything. Both of them, they were wearing, like, just red cover-alls kind of one-piece things. They had a silver belt with, like, little square things. I could see their whole body. They had black gloves. Their skin was very silver but they looked human-ish. Their features were a little more exaggerated than human and they were wearing very dark black glasses, goggle-things, visored, something over their eyes. Their skin was silver. Their hair was silver and the guy who was closest to me was extremely angry and it was like he was sitting in one chair and then up a little bit, like maybe a couple of feet, there was like another level and there was another guy sitting over in that chair. And all of a sudden they spun on the butt end of that ship and they took off and about a minute later, well, we heard the... about a minute later, we heard the alert aircraft take off.
Now for those of you who've never been on an Air Force base, if alert aircraft take off, there are... it's fighter planes and they take off, like, every 10 to 15 seconds and they are after something. These things came because we lived at kind of a back end of the runway to the base and these things came screaming over the house (Jimmy asks how far away the craft was from the window) They were, I don't know, 50 feet. We had like this huge backyard that went down out into a field and we had one tree that was at the very back of our yard and then there was like telephone poles or street lamps or something that was beyond that, maybe, electrical poles that were taller so 50 feet from this one and it was further back.
I'm 57 now. I have thought about this every single day since it happened. Every single day. This the first thing I think of when I wake up. This was near Grand Forks Air Force Base.”
Source: Fade to Black with Jimmy Church – March 14, 2019
Beyond Creepy
NOTE: Grand Forks AFB - Opened 62 years ago in early 1957, the base's current host unit is the 319th Air Base Wing (319 ABW) assigned to the Air Combat Command (ACC). During the Cold War, GFAFB was a major installation of the Strategic Air Command (SAC), with B-52 bombers, KC-135 tankers, and Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missiles.
