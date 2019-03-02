Tuesday, March 12, 2019

2nd Large Winged Biped Encountered in Woodstock, Illinois


I recently received another sighting of a large winged biped in Woodstock, Illinois on Thursday, March 7th, 2019:

My daughter just saw this on Rose Farm Rd in Woodstock, IL while driving home. It ran in front of her car. She is extremely freaked out right now. She described it as a extremely tall with fur and large wings. She said when she saw it she had a overwhelming sense of dread. I hope this helps with your investigation. KS

The witness has been reluctant to comment beyond the initial report...mostly out of fear. The local media has also been causing some unwanted excitement in the community as well. Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research has refused to cooperate with the local media because of this.

We are continuing to stay in touch with this witness in the hope that further details will be offered.


The previous report can be found at Large Winged Biped Encountered in Woodstock, Illinois

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature? Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoMothman #ChicagoPhantom

This report will be included on the Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters Interactive Map

**********


**********

**********

**********

**********


