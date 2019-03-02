2nd Large Winged Biped Encountered in Woodstock, Illinois

I recently received another sighting of a large winged biped in Woodstock, Illinois on Thursday, March 7th, 2019:
My daughter just saw this on Rose Farm Rd in Woodstock, IL while driving home. It ran in front of her car. She is extremely freaked out right now. She described it as a extremely tall with fur and large wings. She said when she saw it she had a overwhelming sense of dread. I hope this helps with your investigation. KS
The witness has been reluctant to comment beyond the initial report...mostly out of fear. The local media has also been causing some unwanted excitement in the community as well. Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research has refused to cooperate with the local media because of this.
We are continuing to stay in touch with this witness in the hope that further details will be offered.
The previous report can be found at Large Winged Biped Encountered in Woodstock, Illinois
**********
Facebook event announcement: Dark Waters - King of YouTube Horror - Arcane Radio
**********
DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'
If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Dozens Injured in Japan After Boat Hits Massive Unidentified Sea Creature
The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence Heats Up
Mysterious Bundles of Hair Appear on California Streets
Cursed Painting Allegedly Causes University Students To Go Insane
The Truly Bizarre World of Encounters with Real Stick Figures
**********
Eerie Erie: Tales of the Unexplained from Northwest Pennsylvania
Silent Invasion: The Pennsylvania UFO-Bigfoot Casebook
Astonishing Encounters: Pennsylvania's Unknown Creatures, Casebook 3
Phantoms & Monsters: Unexplained Encounters
UPDATED WEEKLY: Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - iHeart Radio
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved