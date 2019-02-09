Winged Anomaly Observed Near Nolanville, Texas

“A few years ago when I lived in Nolanville, Texas, I was taking a back road to work. As I slowed for a curve that veered to my left, I was doing about 25 or 30 miles per hour. The sun was just coming over the mesquite tree tops. I was heading north after turning the curve about 100 yards from the curve. Suddenly something moved to my right in knee high weeds. I glanced over to see if it were a calf or some other animal. It suddenly spread its wings and flew right over my Mitsubishi Mirage going from the passenger side over to the left of the road. Its wings would have covered my whole car, it was grey speckled and had a long beak. Much lower and it would have scraped the top of my car with its feet, which were huge. I gasped and said aloud, "What in the world was that?"
I continued on to work and after I got home I told my daughter about it and she said she had seen the same thing just a few days earlier in the same spot. She said it flew right in front of her coming toward her but was higher up and flew over her car and she tried to watch it in her rear view mirror, but lost sight of it. She said she was going to tell me about it but it slipped her mind. We would watch for it after that but we never saw it again." - Dayle Calton
NOTE: Follow-up from the witness: "The wingspan was about 10 feet, its body was about the size of mid-sized dog. I didn't see its neck enough to determine if it were long or not. And it had feathers."
