Valkyrie of Voltana

I recently found the following account:
Nestled in the scenic Spanish Pyrenees Mountain Range, the tiny rural village of Boltaña (also apparently referred to as Voltana) would be the last place that one would expect to be plagued with supernatural happenings - and yet, in June of 1905 - the town apparently became home for an ostensibly-angelic flying humanoid. A newspaper called the Indianapolis Sunday Star reported on the miraculous events on the 25th of November that same year, and it is from this source that the bizarre story gained wider attention.
As of the article's time of writing, the entity had appeared to the villagers five times since the beginning of June - and was described as 'a woman, robed in white, with long clinging draperies'. There was apparently no clearly visible flying apparatus of any kind - the Star article specifically stated that there were no wings or 'any balloon'. It repeatedly flew over the town of Boltaña in Northern Spain, leaving the population of the Pyrenees district 'in a state of religious fervour and excitement' as the aerial anomaly slowly floated over the town. Three of the five times that it was sighted, it was moving against a strong wind - which was 'blowing either from the south or the southwest'.
On the fifth occasion that the airborne enigma manifested, there were said to be 'scores of persons standing on the mountainside, scores in the streets of the town, and men from their homes and their fields knelt where they were and watched the flight'. The angelic anomaly would come from the North each time, seemingly hailing from the direction of Mount Perdu - 'one of the highest peaks of the Pyrenees' - before disappearing among the peaks of the Sierra de Guara to the Southwest.
A British mining expert apparently investigated the bizarre series of incidents, and he confirmed that over 240 witnesses had reported seeing what he termed as a 'mystic figure'. At least one villager claimed to have also heard joyful singing (or a sound very much like it) as the feminine phantom flew above. Although one might expect such an entity to bring nothing but bliss and a sense of security to the people in its shadow, this was evidently not always the case. For example, a mule-driver by the name of Pedro Pobrado was said to have 'rushed into the church frightened almost out of his senses, and threw himself before the priest praying and imploring him to give absolution, declaring that the end of the world was coming and that the warning angel was flying through the sky'.
I am not quite sure what to make of this case from a skeptical point of view. It seems like there are two possible explanations for this event - either the witnesses are all outright lying, or they really did see something. What that something was is anyone's guess, but I would like to offer the following observation. Modern alien visitations often involve the unearthly intruders offering the witnesses visions or dire warnings of the coming apocalypse. This seems to be the same reaction that the entity in this case evoked in Mr. Pobrado, and whether this was just due to his personal religious devotion or something more is still up for debate.
I wrote this article but I found the information from 'Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts' by Ken Gerhard - Ningen04
**********
Facebook event announcement: Dave Spinks - 'West Virginia Bigfoot' - Arcane Radio
**********
DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'
If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Mysterious Historical Cases of Real Werewolves
The Dogman of Michigan & a Dogged Researcher
Unidentified ‘Large Black Cat-Like Creature’ Drags South Carolina Man Into Ditch
A Mysterious ‘Witch Cave’ in England May Guard the Gateway to Hell
Mysterious Lake Monsters of China
**********
UFOs over Florida: Humanoid and other Strange Encounters in the Sunshine State
Voices From the Cosmos
Toward the Light: Rescuing Spirits, Trapped Souls, and Earthbound Ghosts
Cops' True Stories of the Paranormal: Ghosts, UFOs, and Other Shivers
UPDATED WEEKLY: Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - iHeart Radio
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2019 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved