Sudden Sickness After Observing A Black-Eyed Man

Jamie in Ohio called in to tell of a weird experience she had:
“I just wanted to tell you that when I first got married back in 1998 my husband and his family went to Matamoros, Mexico to go see his grandmother. And when we were leaving, I was sitting in the backseat of the car and I was just looking around and I glanced over – something told me to glance over, so I glanced over to my right and as I looked, there was like a crowd of people standing on the road but one man stood out and their face looked so weird. It was like they had no eyes. It was like their eyes were just black and I'm staring and it was like, something doesn't look right and they were staring at me and the car turned so I couldn't see them anymore.
Next thing I know, I felt so sick that I thought I was going to have to go to the emergency room. And I'm telling my husband, 'I feel sick... all of a sudden I feel sick.' And he, you know, him and his parents thought maybe it was the heat because I had lived in Alaska for three years and I was trying to adapt to the heat. I said, 'No, I don't think it's the heat. Something just doesn't feel right.' I thought I was going to die and they are trying to hurry up and get me back to Brownsville and I said, 'Take me to the emergency room!' And instead they took me home and they took me into a cold, dark bedroom and his mom laid me on the bed and I've never believed in this stuff. I mean, I'm not very superstitious but she went and got an egg and she'd taken this egg and rubbed it all over my body and she was whispering something. I don't know if it was a prayer or what but as she got to my right hand, the egg exploded and she got startled. The egg exploded everywhere. Then, next thing I know, not even five minutes later, I'm feeling better. It was weird. But all I know is what I saw over there in Mexico was the weirdest thing ever. And with you talking about these black eyed people or black eyed kids (Clyde and guest Mary Ellen Guiley were discussing black eyed kids), it struck fear in me because it just triggered that memory of what I saw. That's just weird because, like I said, I don't really believe in this stuff. Then you're talking about it and I'm like, maybe it is real?”
Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis – November 29, 2018
NOTE: This incident seems eerily similar to what happened to JC Johnson and Jack Cary during their encounter with a black-eyed woman. Lon
