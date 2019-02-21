Shapeshifting 'Deer Women'

Join me as I welcome paranormal researcher, investigator and author Dave Spinks to Arcane Radio. Dave has been researching and investigating the paranormal since 1986. He retired from a 20+-year career in U.S. Military and Federal Law Enforcement in 2011. Since that time, he has conducted several hundred investigations including; hauntings, reports of strange creatures, as well as UFO encounters. His latest book is 'West Virginia Bigfoot' and his website can be found at davespinksparanormalinvestigator.com. Dave is also the co-founder of the Society of the Supernatural with his colleague researcher David Weatherly. This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, February 22nd at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

Location: Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation, South DakotaDate: 2010Time: nightThe witness was working as a tribal officer and one night was driving home after a long night shift north on Highway 63. He came to a steep hill and was driving through some thick fog when he came across about 6 women standing in the ditch. They were dressed in older fashion dresses, like older women used to wear. He found that odd that they were standing in the ditch. He turned around and drove back down to where they were at. Instead of women, there were 6 deer, all does, standing where he had seen the women only moments before. He parked and was checking them out, and it felt like they were just staring at him with big black eyes. He was kind of “creeped out” so he turned around and drove off.**********“My father's treasure hunting companion at an old abandoned silver mine shack in Mexico near the state of San Luis Potosi encountered a 'man' that matched this "tuxedo man" in the middle of the wilderness in the dead of night. He heard footsteps approaching his shack and knew that no one else was supposed to be there. Thinking it might be thieves, he armed himself and opened the door. The guy was beyond spooked when he saw a super tall unnaturally thin pale man dressed in a tuxedo type outfit standing a few yards away. The stranger wasn't moving and kept staring at him. As my father's friend threaten the stranger with his gun from the doorway of the shack, the stranger spoke saying, " You don't belong here." At which point, it started walking towards him. My dad's friend was almost petrified with fear that he didn't realized that he had instinctively moved back into the shack, leaving the door open. The gun was still in his hand yet he felt it wasn't gonna help him. The tuxedo man was at the doorway. It was way taller than the height of the opening and looked like it was about to lean down to enter the shack. My father's friend started praying out of desperation. It suddenly stopped just before it was about to step over the threshold of the doorway, however, it was bent over and in the dim light of the lantern my dad's friend saw it now had red glowing eyes. He kept praying recalling how frightened he was at the time, but focused as much as he could into praying out loud. This thing walked backwards and continued to do as it "melted" into the air. The whole encounter must have lasted less than a minute, but my dad's friend kept praying until sun up. My dad trusts his friend and isn't the kind of guy to be telling him ghosts stories. This all happened early 2017.” - playcub**************************************************