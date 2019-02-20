'Screaming' Grey Alien

Join me as I welcome paranormal researcher, investigator and author Dave Spinks to Arcane Radio. Dave has been researching and investigating the paranormal since 1986. He retired from a 20+-year career in U.S. Military and Federal Law Enforcement in 2011. Since that time, he has conducted several hundred investigations including; hauntings, reports of strange creatures, as well as UFO encounters. His latest book is 'West Virginia Bigfoot' and his website can be found at davespinksparanormalinvestigator.com. Dave is also the co-founder of the Society of the Supernatural with his colleague researcher David Weatherly. This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, February 22nd at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

UNEXPLAINED ENCOUNTER OR SIGHTING?



I grew up by the woods and at the age of around 6 years old, I had a terrifying experience. many times i would accompany my mother to take our dogs for a walk in the woods. Around this age, I was fascinated with different TV programs and what I would describe as doing a witch laugh or cackling. I would do this "witch laugh" when we would walk in the woods because I was trying to master it to sound scary.A few days later I was playing in my backyard with my brother when I began hearing a very hard knocking sound coming from the side of our house. I looked at the house and saw nothing and my brother continued playing. The sound hit the house again and I looked again and saw nothing. This horrendous loud sound (that I suppose only I could hear) hit the house again. For the third time, I heard the loud sound again. Except for this time I had this feeling to turn my head to the left facing our garage by the woods.There is where I saw a Grey-like creature standing partly behind a tree right in front of our garage. It had would I described at that time "an upside-down onion head" with large slanted eyes, small mouth and nose. It then telepathically communicated my "witch laugh" into my head, but in a demonic sound. My brother noticed something was wrong with me and asked me what was wrong, but I couldn't speak. I could hardly get my legs to move and if my brother wasn't there I don't think I could have moved at all due to fear. The fear it put into me was like nothing I have ever experienced in my life.Iit began laughing demonically in my head and doing the witch laugh. The sound filled my head and it was deafening. Finally, I could scream and began to partly run, almost falling as I headed for the front door of our house.As I got to the door my mother came running asking what was wrong?? I was hysterical crying and screaming realizing that this thing was pure evil. My parents asked my brother what happened, but he didn't know. I described to my parents what I saw and what it did to me. My parents decided to go out and investigate the tree and garage area, even though I begged them not to. They found nothing nor saw nothing and I never saw it again.Many years later I came across a book that had the exact picture on it of the Grey alien I had seen called 'Communion.' There on the front cover was the same face of the Grey alien creature I had seen. After looking at the content of the book, I knew then that others had seen the same alien creature I had and that this was real. -**********When my grandfather was a young man living in Minnesota, he had an incident where him and three friends were driving to the next town. It was 9 PM when they left. About 30 min into their drive, they all realized it was 3 AM. They all got frightened and turned around and went home.Up until that point, my grandfather hadn't done anything with his life except drinking and partying. That all changed after this event.Shortly after the event, my grandfather ended up getting a job with the US DoD. He held an above top secret clearance and traveled all over the US and the world for his job. He did not tell any of us what he did until his deathbed. He died at 65.In his early sixties he had a similar event happened to him. He and three friends were driving on a trip when 4 hours went missing again. This time it happened in Kentucky. They turned around and went home. Shortly after the second event he was in the hospital with a brain aneurysm. He passed away a few years later.If someone would please contact me I can give a few more very interesting details. -**************************************************